Matchday three of the 2019/2020 Champions League was concluded on Wednesday, October 24 with four Nigerian players in action.

We preview the performances of these Nigerian players.

Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha 1 Vs 2 Barcelona)

Peter Olayinka (AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka scored a goal in the wrong post as his side Slavia Praha suffered a 2-1 home loss to Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday. Olayinka didn’t do badly in the game and asked a few questions of the Barcelona defence. In the 36th minute, he forced a fine save from Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

With the score at 1-1, the Nigeria international made a mess with a clearance off a corner and turned a cutback from Luis Suarez into his net.

Paul Onuachu and Stephen Odey (Genk 1 Vs 4 Liverpool)

Two Nigerian strikers Onuachu and Odey were in action for Belgian side Genk who lost 4-1 at home to reigning European champions, Liverpool.

Onuachu was on from start but had a very poor game. He offered nothing to Genk going forward, physically, he looked off and could not play with his back to goal.

He was taken off in the 84th minute for his compatriot and teammate Odey who scored a consolation for Genk in the 88th minute.

The former MFM FC striker beat Alisson Becker with an effort from inside the box for the first Champions League of his career.

Victor Osimhen (Lille 1 Vs 1 Valencia)

Victor Osimhen had a frustrating evening as Lille battled to a 1-1 draw at home to Valencia (Icon Sport via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was kept quiet all through as Lille played out a 1-1 draw with Valencia at home. Osimhen played all 90 minutes and could only manage a header in the 18-yard-box that went over the bar.

He also caused the sending off of Mouctar Diakhaby after the Valencia defender fouled him.