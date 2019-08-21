A host of Nigerian players were in action on Tuesday, August 20 in the Champions League Playoff games.

We review the performances of these players.

David Okereke (Club Brugge)

Nigerian forward David Okereke was in action for Belgian side Club Brugge who got a 1-0 win over LASK of Austria.

Okereke played form the start and last till the very last minute before he was taken off.

Emmanuel Bonaventure (Club Brugge)

His compatriot and teammate Emmanuel Bonaventure played the whole 90 minutes of the game.

Yusuf Otubanjo (LASK)

Nigerian player Yusuf Otubanjo came on for LASK seven minutes from time but could not help his team to get the equaliser.

Peter Olayinka (Slavia Prague)

Nigerian player Peter Olayinka played the whole minutes of Slavia Prague’s 1-0 away win at CFR Cluj.