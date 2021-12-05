RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Celebration turns to death as football manager suffers heart attack while rejoicing over last-minute winner

Tosin Abayomi

A football manager passed away as a result of a heart attack he suffered while celebrating his side's last-minute winner.

Adham El-Selhadar
Adham El-Selhadar

It is a dark day for football enthusiasts in Egypt following a tragedy that befell the country's football league.

There were dramatic scenes on Thursday, December 2, 2021, following a last gasp winner for El Magd against El Zarqa in an Egyptian Second League fixture.

The late goal scored by El Magd came in the 92nd minute and sparked wild celebrations but ended up with a freak accident.

Adham El-Selhadar manager of Egyptian side El Magd who scored the winner joined his players and coaching staff in celebrating the late goal to win the game.

Adham El-Selhadar suffered a heart attack while celebrating with his team
Adham El-Selhadar suffered a heart attack while celebrating with his team Pulse Nigeria

However, drama ensued following the celebrations as El-Selhadar suffered a heart attack.

The 53-year-old boss while celebrating the win was diagnosed to have a heart attack and the mood immediately changed with concern for the coach.

Celebrations had to be stopped immediately as El-Selhadar was rushed to the hospital in need of professional treatment.

Unfortunately, he did not survive the heart attack episode and was confirmed dead shortly.

Following the death of the coach, several top professional clubs in Egypt posted heartfelt tributes.

El-Selhadar previously managed some top sides such as Al Ahly SC and Ismaily SC and they responded to his passing with message on social media.

Adham El-Selhadar was rushed to the hospital after a heart attack
Adham El-Selhadar was rushed to the hospital after a heart attack Pulse Nigeria

A statement by Al Ahly about the death of the coach said, "Captain Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of the club, and the members of the board of directors, mourn with great sadness and sorrow, Coach Adham El-Selhadar, the former Ismaily player, who passed away on Thursday.

"Praying to the Almighty to cover the deceased with his vast mercy and enter him into his vast gardens."

Rivals Ismaily SC also praised the late coach in a statement that said, "The Ismaily Board of Directors, headed by Engineer Yahya El-Komy, mourns the death of Adham El-Selhadar, a star and former coach of the team, who passed away as a result of a sudden heart attack, following his follow-up to the match of his team, “El-Majd” Alexandria, in the second division league competitions.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

