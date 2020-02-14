While we know footballers and follow their exploits on the pitch, they do share their intimate and private time with their Wives and Girlfriends (WAGs).

This makes the WAGs a huge part of the lives of footballers. We don’t often have the chance to write about these WAGs but to properly mark Valentine’s Day, a day set apart to celebrate love, we write on Super Eagles stars and their WAGS.

Wilfred Ndidi and Fortunate

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is married to his long-term sweetheart Fortunate. After dating for several years, Ndidi and Fortunate got married in May 2019.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma

Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo dated for eight years before they got married in May 2018. The couple who are based in Spain have a daughter together.

William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong who plays in Italy with Udinese is dating a caucasian beauty who he has been with for over five years. The couple have a one-year-old son.

Moses Simon and Princess

Super Eagles forward Moses Simon and his wife Princess have been together for several years. The couple, however, got married in December 2016 and have a baby girl.

Henry Onyekuru and Esther

Super Eagles forward and his wife Esther have been together but got married in July 2019. The couple have two kids together. A two-year-old son and newly-born baby girl.

Daniel Akpeyi and Pretty Emmanuella

Super Eagles captain and his wife Pretty Emmanuella got married in June 2017. It is now known how many years the couple have been together. They have a one-year-old son together.

Oghenekaro Etebo and Isi

Etebo and his wife Isi have been together for a long time although they officially got married in December 2018. The couple have two children, a one-year-old son and a newly-born daughter.

Mikel Obi and Olga Diyachenko

Former Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has been dating a Russian Olga Diyachenko since 2013. Mikel and Diyachenko are parents to twin daughters.

Victor Osimhen

Not much is known about Osimhen’s love life but the striker in a recent interview revealed that he is a long-term relationship. The Lille striker in the interview said he and his girlfriend have been together for four years.

Odion Ighalo and Sonia

Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo and his wife Sonia have been married for 10 years. Childhood sweethearts, Ighalo and Sonia have three children together.

Ahmed Musa and Juliet

Current Super Eagles captain Ahmad Musa married his wife in May 2017 after splitting with his first wife. Musa and Juliet have a one-year-old baby together.

Francis Uzoho and Sommie

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho and his wife Sommie have been married for a year. The couple have a son together.

Anthony Ujah and Elizabeth

Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah has been married to Elizabeth since December 2016. The couple together are parents of a son.

Ogenyi Onazi and Sandra

Nigerian midfielder in June 2016 wedded his long-term sweetheart Sandra and the couple have a baby girl together.

Emmanuel Emenike and Iheoma Nnadi

Emenike is married to Iheoma Nnadi, a beauty pageant and winner of the 2014 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant competition.

The couple started dating in May 2016 and got engaged in September 2016. They have a baby girl together who was born in August 2017.