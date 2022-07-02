Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

Authors:

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United has caused some animosity between Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville on Twitter.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville exchange words over Ronaldo's transfer request
Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville exchange words over Ronaldo's transfer request

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United this summer has been met by different reactions on the internet.

Recommended articles

Ex-Liverpool player and current TV pundit, Jamie Carragher reacted to Ronaldo’s transfer request through mockery which provoked a reaction from Manchester United legend Gary Neville.

Carragher put out a tweet claiming to have seen this situation coming and stating that Ronaldo made the team ‘worse’.

Reacting to Sky Sport’s confirmation of Ronaldo’s transfer request, Jamie Carragher tweeted “Ronaldo did exactly what I thought he would do, score goals but make the team worse.”

Cristiano Ronaldo tells Manchester United 'Time's Up!' in shocking U-turn

'Wash your mouth!' - Richarlison brands Jamie Carragher as sh*t

More footballers should call pundits out as Richarlison did to Carragher

The Liverpool legend continued by mocking Manchester United fans, “The transfer request also kills the idea he turned down Man City because of his love for Man United.”

Jaimie Carragher is a Sky Sports pundit
Jaimie Carragher is a Sky Sports pundit pulse senegal

The tweet did not go down well with Gary Neville who responded with his counter opinions and reciprocated Carragher’s mockery.

Neville quoted Carragher’s tweet with the response, “I get it, you’re full of yourselves but he can turn down City for United because he likes them more and still want to leave this summer. He left before but still loved the club.”

The ex-Manchester United player also tried to reciprocate his colleague’s mockery with a snide line “Enjoy Saturday night and your short period of success,” but it wasn’t effective as Liverpool are so much better than Manchester United right now.

Football commentator and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville
Football commentator and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville AFP

Carragher’s response to his Sky Sports colleague was even more brutal, calling him a clown and mocking Neville and Manchester United even more.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville exchange words over Ronaldo's transfer request

    Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

  • Manchester United set to turn their attention to Gianluca Scamacca when Cristiano Ronaldo leaves

    Manchester United risks falling for another transfer scam if they target Scamacca as Ronaldo’s replacement

  • Super Falcons v Banyana Banyana head to head

    Nigeria vs South Africa head to head: Super Falcons’ dominance threatened by Banyana Banyana

Recommended articles

Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

Carragher calls Gary Neville a clown, mocks him for Ronaldo’s decision to leave Manchester United

Manchester United risks falling for another transfer scam if they target Scamacca as Ronaldo’s replacement

Manchester United risks falling for another transfer scam if they target Scamacca as Ronaldo’s replacement

Nigeria vs South Africa head to head: Super Falcons’ dominance threatened by Banyana Banyana

Nigeria vs South Africa head to head: Super Falcons’ dominance threatened by Banyana Banyana

UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him

UFC fighter calls out Israel Adesanya, claims champion is avoiding him

Jared Cannonier to upset Israel Adesanya & other betting odds

Jared Cannonier to upset Israel Adesanya & other betting odds

SUPER EAGLES: Emmanuel Dennis is Everton's most logical replacement for Richarlison

SUPER EAGLES: Emmanuel Dennis is Everton's most logical replacement for Richarlison

Trending

Top 5 transfer hijacks in Premier League history

Biggest transfer hijacks in Premier League history
SUPER EAGLES

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to make an instant return to Union Berlin 28 days after signing for Nottingham Forest
SPORTS GIST

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game [Photos]

Paul Pogba teams up with Emmanuel Adebayor for charity game

CAF Awards 2022: 4 players who have no business being nominated for CAF Player of the year

Four players who didn't deserve to be nominated for CAF Player of the Year