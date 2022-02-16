UCL:

We own this competition - Ancelotti, Casemiro, Courtois warn PSG ahead of 2nd leg at Bernabeu

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria

Real Madrid are the record winners of the UEFA Champions League with 13 titles

Real Madrid left the Parc des Princes with a slim 1-0 defeat but they could turn it around in the second leg (IMAGO/Nurphoto)
Real Madrid manager and players have sounded a note of caution to Paris Saint-Germain players ahead of the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 fixture.

The Spanish giants lost the first leg by a lone goal on Tuesday night, courtesy of a 94th-minute goal from Kylian Mbappe after the Parisians dominated for the majority of the fixture.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates with Neymar after scoring PSG's last-gasp winner against Real Madrid
In the aftermath of the defeat, Madrid manager Ancelotti called on the Real Madrid fans to be their '12th man' for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti said: “For the return leg we’ll be eleven players plus the Bernabéu.”

Other players in the squad also chimed in with the manager's request, as Casemiro and Thibaut Courtois expect that their home fans can return the momentum to them in the second leg.

Casemiro stated: "This is our competition and the Bernabéu is our home. We need the support of our fans."

Casemiro will miss the second leg against PSG after picking up a yellow card in the first leg on Tuesday (IMAGO/ANP)
Courtois also suggested that the tie was far from over with the Belgium International maintaining that anything could happen in the second leg.

"It's all to play for in the second leg," Courtois warned.

PSG hold a slim advantage over Real Madrid going into the second leg courtesy of Mbappe's goal but the 13-time winners will be confident they can overturn the one-goal deficit at their home stadium.

The second leg of the Round-of-16 clash between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

