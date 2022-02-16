We own this competition - Ancelotti, Casemiro, Courtois warn PSG ahead of 2nd leg at Bernabeu

The Spanish giants lost the first leg by a lone goal on Tuesday night, courtesy of a 94th-minute goal from Kylian Mbappe after the Parisians dominated for the majority of the fixture.

In the aftermath of the defeat, Madrid manager Ancelotti called on the Real Madrid fans to be their '12th man' for the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti said: “For the return leg we’ll be eleven players plus the Bernabéu.”

Other players in the squad also chimed in with the manager's request, as Casemiro and Thibaut Courtois expect that their home fans can return the momentum to them in the second leg.

Casemiro stated: "This is our competition and the Bernabéu is our home. We need the support of our fans."

Courtois also suggested that the tie was far from over with the Belgium International maintaining that anything could happen in the second leg.

"It's all to play for in the second leg," Courtois warned.

PSG hold a slim advantage over Real Madrid going into the second leg courtesy of Mbappe's goal but the 13-time winners will be confident they can overturn the one-goal deficit at their home stadium.