CAR 0 vs 2 NIG: Where does the victory put the Super Eagles' 2022 World Cup qualification bid?

The match which was played inside the Stade Japoma de Douala on Sunday 10 October 2021 helped Nigeria maintain her lead of group C, which comprises Nigeria, Cape Verde, Liberia, and the Central Africa Republic.

The Super Eagles are on nine points after four games, which is two points ahead of her closest rival in the group, Cape Verde on 7 points.

The Central African Republic are on four points to occupy the third and Liberia has three points to be ranked the fourth in the group, with only two matches left to be played in the group.

The next round of games will be played in November. The Super Eagles will take on Liberia in Monrovia on the 11th of November, 2021 and the final game will be against Cape Verde in Lagos on the 14th of November, 2021.

Victories in these two games will ensure Nigeria top the group, and in the worst-case scenario, Nigeria must avoid defeat in Monrovia and defeat Cape Verde in Lagos.

The two scenarios above will give additional six points and four points respectively to the points won by the Super Eagles so far.

This will give a total of fifteen points or thirteen points minimum at the end of the series, which is enough to open an unassailable lead in the group irrespective of what happens in other match centers in the group, therefore qualifying to the third round of the series.

This is the ultimate phase where all the ten group winners in the CAF 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier will be paired against each other and the winners over two legs, will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The coach Gernot Rohr side has what it takes to achieve their aim of qualifying Nigeria for her seventh FIFA World Cup appearance, hopefully, no stone will be left unturned to ensure the team live up to the lofty expectation.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----