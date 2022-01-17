AFCON 2021: Cape Verde hold Cameroon 1-1 to keep last 16 hope alive

The Indomitable Lions went ahead courtesy of a Vincent Aboubakar first-half goal but were pulled back by Garry Rodrigues' second-half equaliser.

The hosts still top Group A with seven points, maintaining their unbeaten record and will face the third-placed team from any of Group C, D or E.

Meanwhile, Cape Verde will hope that their four points will be enough to keep them in the tournament after Burkina Faso played a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia to nick the second spot due to a better head-to-head record against the Central Africans.

Aboubakar scores 5th goal of AFCON group stage

Cameroon started the game in confident fashion, dominating the first 15 minutes with quick passing but creating few clear-cut chances.

Aboubakar tried his luck in the 16th minute with a shot from just inside the penalty box but he skied his effort.

The Indomitable Lions were finding it hard to break down the Cape Verdean defence who were valiantly avoiding conceding a goal early in the game.

Pulse Nigeria

Aboubakar remained the dangerman with the Al-Nassr striker going close to breaking the deadlock in the 32nd minute but the Cape Verde keeper Vozinha produced a fine fingertip save to divert the ball behind for a corner.

The Cameroonian captain finally found his way through in the 39th minute, capitalising on a poor free-kick clearance to lash home a ferocious shot from inside the box.

The 29-year-old has now scored 5 goals in the first 3 matches of AFCON 2021.

Garry Rodrigues keeps hope alive for Cape Verde

Cape Verde's coach Bubista made one change in attack at the start of the second half, bringing on the electric Garry Rodrigues in place of Lisandro Semedo.

The substitution proved to be an inspired one as the Olympiacos winger took only eight minutes to pull the Blue Sharks level, applying an exquisite back-heel finish to a Kenny Santos square pass.

Google

Aboubakar uncharacteristically missed a chance to retake the lead in the 65th minute, firing high from close range.

Despite best efforts from the hosts, they could not find the goal to secure all three points as Cape Verde held on for a well-deserved point.