AFCON 2021: Cape Verde hold Cameroon 1-1 to keep last 16 hope alive

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Vincent Aboubakar and Garry Rodrigues scored a goal apiece as Cape Verde held Cameroon to stand a chance for the Round-of-16

Vincent Aboubakar and Garry Rodrigues were on target in the final Group A game in Yaounde
Vincent Aboubakar and Garry Rodrigues were on target in the final Group A game in Yaounde

Cameroon lost the chance to post a 100% record in Group A after playing out a 1-1 against Cape Verde in their final group game at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde on Monday.

Recommended articles

The Indomitable Lions went ahead courtesy of a Vincent Aboubakar first-half goal but were pulled back by Garry Rodrigues' second-half equaliser.

The hosts still top Group A with seven points, maintaining their unbeaten record and will face the third-placed team from any of Group C, D or E.

HtmlCode

Meanwhile, Cape Verde will hope that their four points will be enough to keep them in the tournament after Burkina Faso played a 1-1 draw against Ethiopia to nick the second spot due to a better head-to-head record against the Central Africans.

Cameroon started the game in confident fashion, dominating the first 15 minutes with quick passing but creating few clear-cut chances.

Aboubakar tried his luck in the 16th minute with a shot from just inside the penalty box but he skied his effort.

The Indomitable Lions were finding it hard to break down the Cape Verdean defence who were valiantly avoiding conceding a goal early in the game.

Aboubakar has scored 5 out of the 7 goals Cameroon has netted at AFCON 2021, accounting for 71%
Aboubakar has scored 5 out of the 7 goals Cameroon has netted at AFCON 2021, accounting for 71% Pulse Nigeria

Aboubakar remained the dangerman with the Al-Nassr striker going close to breaking the deadlock in the 32nd minute but the Cape Verde keeper Vozinha produced a fine fingertip save to divert the ball behind for a corner.

The Cameroonian captain finally found his way through in the 39th minute, capitalising on a poor free-kick clearance to lash home a ferocious shot from inside the box.

The 29-year-old has now scored 5 goals in the first 3 matches of AFCON 2021.

Cape Verde's coach Bubista made one change in attack at the start of the second half, bringing on the electric Garry Rodrigues in place of Lisandro Semedo.

The substitution proved to be an inspired one as the Olympiacos winger took only eight minutes to pull the Blue Sharks level, applying an exquisite back-heel finish to a Kenny Santos square pass.

Garry Rodrigues is fast becoming one of the breakout stars of AFCON 2021
Garry Rodrigues is fast becoming one of the breakout stars of AFCON 2021 Google

Aboubakar uncharacteristically missed a chance to retake the lead in the 65th minute, firing high from close range.

Despite best efforts from the hosts, they could not find the goal to secure all three points as Cape Verde held on for a well-deserved point.

The Blue Sharks' will now hope that the one point would be enough to secure their place in the Round-of-16 as they await results from Group B and F to find out who faces the winner of Group C.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

2021 FIFA BEST Awards live: Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski battle for the ultimate prize

2021 FIFA BEST Awards live: Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski battle for the ultimate prize

Aboubakar scores again as Cameroon joined by Burkina Faso in last 16

Aboubakar scores again as Cameroon joined by Burkina Faso in last 16

AFCON 2021: Cape Verde hold Cameroon 1-1 to keep last 16 hope alive

AFCON 2021: Cape Verde hold Cameroon 1-1 to keep last 16 hope alive

Tuchel rules out changing Chelsea approach to suit misfiring Lukaku

Tuchel rules out changing Chelsea approach to suit misfiring Lukaku

AFCON 2021: Former Super Eagles striker believes team lacks creativity

AFCON 2021: Former Super Eagles striker believes team lacks creativity

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the third round of group games kick off today

AFCON 2021: What to expect as the third round of group games kick off today

Trending

Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah

Nigeria 3-1 Sudan: 3 worrying signs for the Super Eagles despite comfortable win

Nigeria vs Sudan

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

Robert Mensah: Legendary goalkeeper’s son commits suicide

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)

‘Come down and face me’ – Angry Egypt coach confronts fans after Nigeria loss (Video)