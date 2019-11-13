The Super Eagles of Nigeria continued their preparation for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in camp.

Nine players checked into the Super Eagles camp at the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, which means it’s now a full house.

Joe Aribo, William Troost-Ekong, Moses Simon, Mikel Agu, Abdullahi Shehu, Samuel Chukwueze, Emmanuel Dennis, Mikel Agu and Ifeanyi Anaemena all arriving in Uyo to join the squad.

The Super Eagles also had a press conference at the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resorts. On media duties were coach Gernot Rohr, captain Ahmed Musa, Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo and Anaemena.

Then later in the evening, the Super Eagles had their first training session at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium. It was the first time Rohr was having all his boys out on the field training with the ball since camp opened.

The players had a light session at the Ibom Meridien Hotel and Resort on Monday evening.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria who are competing in Group L of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers will first host the Republic of Benin on Wednesday, November 13 before they travel to face Lesotho on Sunday, November 17.