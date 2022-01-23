Cameroon vs Comoros: Kickoff time, venue, team news, predictions - AFCON 2021 Round-of-16 Preview

Hosts Cameroon go up against debutants Comoros in the fourth Round-of-16 fixture in a giant Vs minnows fixture at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Cameroon have made it to the Round-of-16 on 14 occasions of their 19 AFCON appearances, proceeding to the quarterfinals on 13 occasions.

The five-time African champions have a lot of pedigree in the competition and playing in front of their home crowd should embolden them to better their 2019 result where they crashed out at the Round-of-16 during the defense of their 2015 title.

Comoros are riding on the wave of picking their first-ever win at the AFCON finals, a shock 3-2 victory over Ghana on Matchday 3.

The Coelacanths owe their Round-of-16 berth more to Ghana's ineptitude than to their own performances and their luck could run out against the Indomitable Lions.

Barring any unforeseen upsets at the Olembe Stadium, Cameroon can look forward to a match-up with either Guinea or The Gambia at the quarterfinals.

Form and Head-to-Head

Cameroon are one of the form teams in this year's competition, posting four wins and one draw in their last five matches. In the last 10, they have lost only once and drawn twice.

The Indomitable Lions have scored 12 goals in their last five games and have AFCON 2021 leading goal scorer Vincent Aboubakar to rely on against the inexperienced Comoros defence.

Comoros' unexpected victory against Ghana was their only win in their last five games. They have lost the other four, conceding fourteen times and scoring only four goals in that time.

Both sides have never met in the AFCON finals with the only competitive fixtures between them being AFCON qualifiers with the Indomitable Lions picking up a 3-0 victory in March 2019 after 1-1 first-leg draw in September 2018.

Date, Kick-off time, and Venue

The Cameroon Vs. Comoros game is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 24 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde by 8 pm Nigerian time.

Team News and Possible Line-ups

The Indomitable Lions do not have any injury worries or suspensions going into the Round-of-16 clash. Similarly, there have been no reported cases of coronavirus from the camp of the hosts.

However, Comoros are in the middle of a full-blown Covid-19 crisis with as many as 12 Comorian players and coaching staff reported to be isolating.

The Comoros Head Coach Amir Abdou is one of those while their two backup goalkeepers Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni are also said to be isolating.

With first-choice goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina injured from their last against Ghana, the debutants have a real goalkeeping crisis on their hands.

Cameroon Possible Starting XI: Andre Onana; Collins Fai, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Nouhou Tolo; Nicolas Ngamaleu, Martin Hongla, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi; Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Vincent Aboubakar

Comoros Possible Starting XI: Comoros Possible Starting XI: Salim Ben Boina; Mohamed Youssouf, Nadjim Abdou, Kassim M'Dahoma, Benjaloud Youssouf; Rafidine Abdullah; Said Bakari, Youssouf M'Changama, Fouad Bachirou, Faiz Selemani; El Fardou Ben Nabouhane

Prediction

The Indomitable Lions will be looking to make a statement win against the Coelacanths with the only question here being how many can they put past the Comorian defence.