QATAR 2022

Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After Breel Embolo scored for Switzerland against his country of birth, Angry Cameroon fans stormed his father's house in Yaounde with Sticks and weapons.

Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after his goal for Switzerland
Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after his goal for Switzerland

The family of Breel Embolo had to pay following Cameroon's defeat to Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Recommended articles

Embolo converted a ball from Xherdan Shaqiri in the second half to give Switzerland a one-goal victory against Cameroon in their opening Group G fixture.

The goal by Embolo condemned Cameroon to defeat with pressure now on the Indomitable Lions to get positive results against the Samba Boys of Brazil and Serbia.

When Embolo scored, he raised his hands and did not celebrate a gesture to appease the Cameroonian fans.

Embolo was born in Yaounde, Cameroon, and opted to switch his allegiances to represent Switzerland.

Following his goal, Embolo said, “I’m extremely proud of my first World Cup goal, but it feels unusual for me.”

Cameroon-born Breel Embolo refused to celebrate after he scored for Switzerland against Cameroon.
Cameroon-born Breel Embolo refused to celebrate after he scored for Switzerland against Cameroon. AFP

After the game there were negative reactions to Embolo who was labeled a bastard.

Following Embolo's goal costing the Indomitable Lions three points, fans in Cameroon visited the house of Embolo's father in Yaounde.

The fans were armed with sticks and other weapons to confront Moise Kegni father of Embolo who is still a resident of Cameroon.

This is a contrast to what Cameroon boss Rigobert Song had to say after his side lost to Switzerland following the goal by Embolo.

He said, “We are all proud of our country, you saw he didn’t celebrate his goal. But again this [players representing other countries] is part and parcel of football.

“I wanted to congratulate him, it’s fair play. Because we are from the same family [country] but on different teams, it doesn’t mean we are not going to be on good terms.

“He had a good game, I wanted to tell him. I’m not going to be a sore loser, we’re still brothers at the end of the day.”

A video of the attack on Embolo's fathers' house in Cameroon has gone viral on social media.

Cameroon now takes on Serbia in their second group game scheduled for Monday, November 28, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Teranga Lions roaring in Qatar.

    Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

  • Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after his goal for Switzerland

    Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

  • Senegal recorded their first win of Qatar 2022

    Qatar 2022: Matchday 6 Roundup: Senegal on fire, England and Netherlands fail to win and Iran crush Wales

Recommended articles

Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

Pulse of The Day: No Mane, No Problem! Senegal 'Bamba with the big boys' to send host Qatar packing

Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

Qatar 2022: Matchday 6 Roundup: Senegal on fire, England and Netherlands fail to win and Iran crush Wales

Qatar 2022: Matchday 6 Roundup: Senegal on fire, England and Netherlands fail to win and Iran crush Wales

Where is Foden? - Reactions as USA holds England in boring draw

Where is Foden? - Reactions as USA holds England in boring draw

Qatar 2022: No victor, no vanquished as England and USA share spoils

Qatar 2022: No victor, no vanquished as England and USA share spoils

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

ELIMINATED! Hosts Qatar become first team to exit the 2022 World Cup after Netherlands draw

ELIMINATED! Hosts Qatar become first team to exit the 2022 World Cup after Netherlands draw

NWFL: Nigeria Women's League gets kick off date, champions Bayelsa Queens begin defence at home

NWFL: Nigeria Women's League gets kick off date, champions Bayelsa Queens begin defence at home

'Ronaldo's replacement' - Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

'Ronaldo's replacement' - Reactions to Gakpo as Netherlands draws 1-1 with Ecuador

Trending

Mikel Obi selects his preference between Messi and Ronaldo

'I've never liked him' - Mikel Obi picks his choice between Messi and Ronaldo, reveals his World Cup favorites

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained
QATAR 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi photo explained

Saudi Arabia players to get Rolls Royce gift following win against Argentina in World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener
QATAR 2022

Sadio Mane gives Senegal hope ahead of World Cup opener