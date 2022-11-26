Angry Cameroon fans attack Breel Embolo's fathers' house after goal for Switzerland

Embolo converted a ball from Xherdan Shaqiri in the second half to give Switzerland a one-goal victory against Cameroon in their opening Group G fixture.

The goal by Embolo condemned Cameroon to defeat with pressure now on the Indomitable Lions to get positive results against the Samba Boys of Brazil and Serbia.

When Embolo scored, he raised his hands and did not celebrate a gesture to appease the Cameroonian fans.

Embolo was born in Yaounde, Cameroon, and opted to switch his allegiances to represent Switzerland.

Following his goal, Embolo said, “I’m extremely proud of my first World Cup goal, but it feels unusual for me.”

AFP

After the game there were negative reactions to Embolo who was labeled a bastard.

Angry Cameroon fans visit the house of Breel Embolo

Following Embolo's goal costing the Indomitable Lions three points, fans in Cameroon visited the house of Embolo's father in Yaounde.

The fans were armed with sticks and other weapons to confront Moise Kegni father of Embolo who is still a resident of Cameroon.

This is a contrast to what Cameroon boss Rigobert Song had to say after his side lost to Switzerland following the goal by Embolo.

He said, “We are all proud of our country, you saw he didn’t celebrate his goal. But again this [players representing other countries] is part and parcel of football.

“I wanted to congratulate him, it’s fair play. Because we are from the same family [country] but on different teams, it doesn’t mean we are not going to be on good terms.

“He had a good game, I wanted to tell him. I’m not going to be a sore loser, we’re still brothers at the end of the day.”

A video of the attack on Embolo's fathers' house in Cameroon has gone viral on social media.