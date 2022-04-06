Callum Hudson-Odoi: Chelsea star acquires Ghanaian passport ahead of nationality switch

Emmanuel Ayamga
Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly nearing a nationality switch after successfully acquiring a Ghanaian passport.

Hudson-Odoi has Ghanaian parents and his father, Bismark Odoi, played for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak in the 90s before relocating to England.

There have been talks of a possible nationality switch for the Chelsea winger, who has already played three times for England.

Despite last featuring for the Three Lions in 2019, a change to FIFA's eligibility rules means he can still switch to Ghana in late 2022.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played for England in three years and rejected a call-up after being relegated to the country’s U-21s last year.

The latest development, though, is that Hudson-Odoi has acquired a Ghanaian passport and is open to switching nationality to play for Ghana.

According to sports journalist Saddick Adams, the winger “was assisted to complete processes to acquire his Ghanaian passport during his last visit to the country.”

Hudson-Odoi spent some time in Ghana last summer and took steps to fraternise with the locals and meet some key people.

In a February interview, following Chelsea’s triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup final, he addressed his international future.

Asked if he’ll be playing for England, rather than Ghana, at the 2022 World Cup, Hudson-Odoi said: “Hopefully. I don’t know. At the end of the day, we will wait until that time comes.”

Meanwhile, GFA President Kurt Okraku said he has already spoken to the Champions League winner in a bid to get him to play for Ghana.

“I mean I spoke with Callum before he got to Ghana, and we promised to speak again when we meet in Ghana, we have met, we’ve had discussions that centred beyond playing for Ghana, and he has a crazy ambition of helping kids in Ghana and this is what excites me the most,” Okraku told TV3 last July.

“We are looking forward to working with Odoi and his family and many other players who are interested in representing their country.”

“We have a lot of them like that, we are talking to the technical team and the political authorities in getting them to play for Ghana,” he added.

