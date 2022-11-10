QATAR 2022

CAF supports FIFA’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful FIFA World Cup

The Confédération Africaine de Football (“CAF”) today announced its support for FIFA’s call for unity and an inclusive and successful FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

The President of CAF Dr Patrice Motsepe said: “We recognize that football has over the years been an important tool for bringing together and uniting people from different races, language groups and religious backgrounds. The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ is an important global sporting event that brings together people from different countries and Continents for the development and celebration of football worldwide and the advancement of humanity.”

