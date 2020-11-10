Nigeria’s two representatives at the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League, Enyimba and Plateau United have gotten their opponents for the first preliminary round of the 2020/2021 Champions League season.

Enyimba will play Rahimo FC of Burkina Faso while Plateau United will battle Simba SC of Tanzania. The People’s Elephant will play their first-keg away from home while Plateau United’s first game form the round will be at home.

The first-legs of the first preliminary rounds are scheduled for 27th to 29th November 2020. The reverse fixtures will hold between 4th to 6th December 2020.

This is the second consecutive season that Enyimba and Rahimo will be meeting at this stage. Last season, the 2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title winners ran out 5-1 winners on aggregate.

The People’s Elephant remain the only Nigerian club to have tasted success in this competition with two consecutive titles in 2003 and 2004.

Heartland got to the final in 2009 but lost to T.P Mazembe on away goals.