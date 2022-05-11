6 Nigerian stadiums asides Godswill Akpabio have hosted CAF CL, CC finals

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
Enyimba, Heartland, Dolphins, Shooting Stars and Rangers have all featured in previous CAF finals, hosted on Nigerian soil.

Uyo will this May, join the list of Nigerian cities to have hosted a CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup final
Uyo will this May, join the list of Nigerian cities to have hosted a CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup final

Africa will converge at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Friday, May 20 as two teams face off in the 2022 CAF Confederations Cup final.

This comes after CAF announced that the 30000-seater will be the deciding venue for the 2022 edition of the Confederations Cup and not, the Champions League final.

It will be the first time in 13-years, that a Nigerian city and stadium will host either the final of the Confederations Cup or the Champions League after Heartland hosted the second leg of the latter in 2009.

The Uyo-hosted Confederations Cup final will be the first CAF final in Nigeria that won't feature a Nigerian club
The Uyo-hosted Confederations Cup final will be the first CAF final in Nigeria that won't feature a Nigerian club twitter/@OgaNlaMedia

Going down history lane, what other Nigerian venues have hosted African finals, at the club level?

Olisa Ndah missing but Orlando Pirates near-final with away victory at Al Ahli Tripoli

After CAF altered their competition finals from one-legged to two-legged formats in 1966, Lagos hosted the second legs of both the 1975 and 1984 finals.

National Stadium Surulere, Lagos
National Stadium Surulere, Lagos Pulse Nigeria

In 1975: Nigeria's first-ever representation in a CAF club final, Enugu Rangers lost out on the title after losing to Guinea's Hafia in both legs at Conakry and Lagos. Shooting Stars then followed suit nine years later, losing 3-0 on aggregate to Zamalek.

A third final in Nigeria saw Iwuanyanwu Nationale (now Heartland) get featured alongside Algeria's ES Setif. It was the first Nigerian-hosted final, not played in Lagos.

ES Setif lifted the 1988 title convincingly after a 4-0 demolition in the second leg in Constantine, despite Iwuanyanwu Nationale winning the first leg in Ibadan.

1996's final saw Shooting Stars make a return, and host the first leg at a different stadium in Ibadan.

Lekan Salami Stadium as at 2022
Lekan Salami Stadium as at 2022 Pulse Nigeria

This time they won but a penalty shootout defeat in the second leg in Cairo, saw Zamalek lift the title.

Aba hosted the 2003 and 2004 editions after Enyimba made both finals. A 2-0 first-leg win in Nigeria over Ismaily, helped Enyimba seal the 2003 edition.

Enyimba lifted the 2004 Champions League in front of home fans at Aba's Enyimba International Stadium
Enyimba lifted the 2004 Champions League in front of home fans at Aba's Enyimba International Stadium Getty Images

The 2004 edition had to be settled on penalties in Aba after the first and second legs left Enyimba and Etoile du Sahel level, at full-time.

The first, and only Confederation Cup final hosted in Nigeria so far, happened in 2005 after Dolphins made the final. Dolphins, however, lost the tie 3-1 on aggregate to Morocco's FAR Rabat despite winning the first leg in Port Harcourt.

With CAF's finals still a two-legged format as of 2009, Owerri joined Nigeria's list of cities to have hosted a final of either competition. The 2009 edition saw TP Mazembe lift the title in Lubumbashi despite losing the first leg to Heartland in Owerri.

