6 Nigerian stadiums asides Godswill Akpabio have hosted CAF CL, CC finals

This comes after CAF announced that the 30000-seater will be the deciding venue for the 2022 edition of the Confederations Cup and not, the Champions League final.

It will be the first time in 13-years, that a Nigerian city and stadium will host either the final of the Confederations Cup or the Champions League after Heartland hosted the second leg of the latter in 2009.

Going down history lane, what other Nigerian venues have hosted African finals, at the club level?

National Stadium, Lagos: 1975, 1984 Champions League finals

After CAF altered their competition finals from one-legged to two-legged formats in 1966, Lagos hosted the second legs of both the 1975 and 1984 finals.

In 1975: Nigeria's first-ever representation in a CAF club final, Enugu Rangers lost out on the title after losing to Guinea's Hafia in both legs at Conakry and Lagos. Shooting Stars then followed suit nine years later, losing 3-0 on aggregate to Zamalek.

Liberty Stadium, Ibadan: 1988 Champions League final

A third final in Nigeria saw Iwuanyanwu Nationale (now Heartland) get featured alongside Algeria's ES Setif. It was the first Nigerian-hosted final, not played in Lagos.

ES Setif lifted the 1988 title convincingly after a 4-0 demolition in the second leg in Constantine, despite Iwuanyanwu Nationale winning the first leg in Ibadan.

Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan: 1996 Champions League final

1996's final saw Shooting Stars make a return, and host the first leg at a different stadium in Ibadan.

This time they won but a penalty shootout defeat in the second leg in Cairo, saw Zamalek lift the title.

Enyimba International Stadium, Aba: 2003, 2004 Champions League finals

Aba hosted the 2003 and 2004 editions after Enyimba made both finals. A 2-0 first-leg win in Nigeria over Ismaily, helped Enyimba seal the 2003 edition.

The 2004 edition had to be settled on penalties in Aba after the first and second legs left Enyimba and Etoile du Sahel level, at full-time.

Liberation Stadium, Port Harcourt: 2005 Confederation Cup finals

The first, and only Confederation Cup final hosted in Nigeria so far, happened in 2005 after Dolphins made the final. Dolphins, however, lost the tie 3-1 on aggregate to Morocco's FAR Rabat despite winning the first leg in Port Harcourt.

Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri: 2009 Champions League final