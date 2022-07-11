'We did our best' - Burundi's coach declares after heavy defeat against Nigeria

Burundi was taught a footballing lesson on Sunday during the final match of the group stages against Nigeria in Group C.

The Swallows were effectively and comfortably swallowed by their more illustrious opponents, the Super Falcons, who went on a rampage in Rabat, Morocco.

Rasheedat Ajibade proved to be the real architect of Burundi's massacre despite Uchenna Kanu helping herself to a lovely brace.

Ajibade was the inspiration behind the win as she scored one and assisted two of the four goals. Peace Efih was the other scorer on a dominant and positive night for the Falcons.

Coach Niyonkuru looks on the bright side

Burundi came into the game against Nigeria with much belief and hope but that lasted just 24 minutes before they were evaporated.

Three goals in the space of five first-half minutes helped Nigeria's Super Falcons send the Burundians back to their country.

However, rather than feel sorry for his side, the opportunity to face the most dominant team in African Women's football was a massive opportunity for the Swallows, according to their coach.

“We did our very best today," Niyonkuru told CAFonline. "Nigeria is physically better than us and way more experienced."

"They have won this tournament a record nine times. That is massive. This is a very big moment for us to get all the experience possible that we can get,” he added.

With the result, the Swallows exit their first-ever WAFCON at the group stages without winning a single game or registering a point.

Swallows coach, Niyonkuru ended with a warm message to the Super Falcons, who will continue their journey in the competition and quest to win a tenth title with a tricky game against Cameroon in the knockout stage.