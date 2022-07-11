WAFCON 2022

'We did our best' - Burundi's coach declares after heavy defeat against Nigeria

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Swallows of Burundi have nothing to be ashamed of despite the heavy defeat they suffered against Nigeria.

Niyonkuru believes the Super Falcons were more experience and physically better than his Swallows.
Niyonkuru believes the Super Falcons were more experience and physically better than his Swallows.

Head coach of the Burundi Women's national football team, Gustave Niyonkuru, says his team did their best against Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Burundi was taught a footballing lesson on Sunday during the final match of the group stages against Nigeria in Group C.

Having finished second in Group C, the Super Falcons will tackle Cameroon in the quarterfinals
Having finished second in Group C, the Super Falcons will tackle Cameroon in the quarterfinals Twitter/NGSuper_Falcons

The Swallows were effectively and comfortably swallowed by their more illustrious opponents, the Super Falcons, who went on a rampage in Rabat, Morocco.

Rasheedat Ajibade proved to be the real architect of Burundi's massacre despite Uchenna Kanu helping herself to a lovely brace.

'I think we are ready to match up with any team'- Uchenna Kanu fired up after brace against Burundi

Nigeria vs Burundi: How Nigerians predicted it will rain goals in the WAFCON game

'We have to fight" - The Swallows were in a bullish mood ahead of the game vs Super Falcons

Rasheedat Ajibade scored one and assisted two goals against the Swallows of Burundi.
Rasheedat Ajibade scored one and assisted two goals against the Swallows of Burundi. Pulse Nigeria

Ajibade was the inspiration behind the win as she scored one and assisted two of the four goals. Peace Efih was the other scorer on a dominant and positive night for the Falcons.

Burundi came into the game against Nigeria with much belief and hope but that lasted just 24 minutes before they were evaporated.

Three goals in the space of five first-half minutes helped Nigeria's Super Falcons send the Burundians back to their country.

Burundi's coach Gustave Niyonkuru
Burundi's coach Gustave Niyonkuru Twitter

However, rather than feel sorry for his side, the opportunity to face the most dominant team in African Women's football was a massive opportunity for the Swallows, according to their coach.

“We did our very best today," Niyonkuru told CAFonline. "Nigeria is physically better than us and way more experienced."

Super Falcons were too physical for us - Niyonkuru.
Super Falcons were too physical for us - Niyonkuru. Pulse Nigeria

"They have won this tournament a record nine times. That is massive. This is a very big moment for us to get all the experience possible that we can get,” he added.

With the result, the Swallows exit their first-ever WAFCON at the group stages without winning a single game or registering a point.

Falonne Nahimana of Burundi, who couldn't wait to take on the Super Falcons, was a second-half substitute in the game.
Falonne Nahimana of Burundi, who couldn't wait to take on the Super Falcons, was a second-half substitute in the game. AFP

Swallows coach, Niyonkuru ended with a warm message to the Super Falcons, who will continue their journey in the competition and quest to win a tenth title with a tricky game against Cameroon in the knockout stage.

“We wish them [Nigeria] all the best going forward," he added.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten hag

    “Cristiano is not for sale” - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

  • Niyonkuru believes the Super Falcons were more experience and physically better than his Swallows.

    'We did our best' - Burundi's coach declares after heavy defeat against Nigeria

  • Akinkunmi Amoo was dropped as Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri in 5-man final shortlist for CAF 2022 Young Player of the Year Award

    CAF drops Amoo in 5-man final shortlist for Young Player of the Year Award

Recommended articles

Memphis Depay set to storm Nigeria soon

Memphis Depay set to storm Nigeria soon

Greatest Sports Movies of all-time

Greatest Sports Movies of all-time

“Cristiano is not for sale - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

“Cristiano is not for sale” - Erik Ten Hag fires back at wantaway Manchester United star Ronaldo

'We did our best' - Burundi's coach declares after heavy defeat against Nigeria

'We did our best' - Burundi's coach declares after heavy defeat against Nigeria

CAF drops Amoo in 5-man final shortlist for Young Player of the Year Award

CAF drops Amoo in 5-man final shortlist for Young Player of the Year Award

‘Terry is a Barcelona legend’ - Reactions as Chelsea icon confesses love for Barcelona

‘Terry is a Barcelona legend’ - Reactions as Chelsea icon confesses love for Barcelona

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

'Nigeria is blessed' - Mikel Obi boasts about his country

Mikel Obi boasts about Nigeria
SUPER EAGLES

4 players who could have switched allegiance to represent Nigeria at the World Cup had they qualified

4 players who would have represent Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars of Ghana