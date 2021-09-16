RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Burnley manager Dyche signs new deal

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Sean Dyche has signed a new deal with Premier League side Burnley

Sean Dyche has signed a new deal with Premier League side Burnley Creator: Oli SCARFF
Sean Dyche has signed a new deal with Premier League side Burnley Creator: Oli SCARFF

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has signed a new four-year deal to extend his stay at Turf Moor, the Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The 50-year-old -- the longest-serving boss in the English top-flight -- has committed his future to the Clarets until 2025.

Dyche's success with Burnley, who are playing in the Premier League for a sixth consecutive season, had led to speculation of a move.

New owners ALK Capital made securing his services for the long term one of their main stated priorities and that has now been achieved, with assistant Ian Woan also signing for the same period.

"It is nice to be able to get this deal completed and now look towards the future of this football club and its constant evolution," said Dyche, who became Burnley boss in 2012.

"I have a strong affinity with the area and our supporters after so many years here and I look forward to putting in the hard work needed to keep the club moving in the right direction."

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "We are huge fans of what Sean has achieved at this club.

"We were delighted to be able to offer Sean backing in the transfer market this summer and continue the evolution of this team, as part of our wider growth strategy for the club."

Burnley, who are in the relegation zone after taking just one point from their opening four games this season, play fellow-strugglers Arsenal on Saturday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Grealish fires as Messi falters and it's bleak for Barca - Champions League talking points

Burnley manager Dyche signs new deal

After Kimmich, Goretzka also extends Bayern contract

Nottingham Forest sack manager Chris Hughton

Messi restricted in PSG draw as Man City, Liverpool win thrillers

'Morbid' reception for Griezmann as Atletico given late scare by Porto

Liverpool spoil Milan's Champions League return in five-goal thriller

Haller scores four on Champions League debut in Ajax romp

Messi makes first start but PSG held by Club Brugge in Champions League

Trending

Watch Super Eagles celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest wins [Video]

Watch Super Eagle celebrate in the dressing room after one of their latest win (Facebook/Super Eagles)

Why Ahmed Musa had different numbers of Super Eagles’ games in NFF and FIFA’s records [Pulse Explainer]

Ahmed Musa has not reached 100 caps for the Super Eagles according to FIFA (Instagram/Super Eagles)

How did Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho fare against Manchester City?

Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho played in Leicester CIty's loss at home to Man City (Leicester City)

German footballer Boateng convicted of assaulting ex-girlfriend, fined 1.8 mn euros

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng (R) and his lawyer Kai Walden in court in Munich Creator: Christof STACHE