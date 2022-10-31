QATAR 2022

Paul Pogba: French star officially ruled out of World Cup

Following his latest injury setback, the Juventus midfielder will play no part for Les Blues in November's showpiece.

Official: France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is ruled out of the 2022 World Cup
Official: France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba is ruled out of the 2022 World Cup

Paul Pogba will not play in the 2022 World Cup with the France team. His lawyer, Rafael Pimenta, confirmed on Monday.

Pimenta, the lawyer of the midfielder of Juventus, formalized this Monday his forfeit for Qatar in a statement sent to AFP.

"After medical examinations yesterday (Sunday) and today (Monday), it is extremely painful to inform that Paul Pogba will still need rehabilitation after his operation (of a knee in early September). For this reason, Paul will not be able to join (...) the France team in Qatar." she was quoted to have said in a statement via RMC Sport.

The Pogba returned to training with Juventus last week in what looked like a timely boost for Massimiliano Allegri's team, but the midfielder has now picked up what is understood to be a muscle injury in his thigh and could be ruled out for ten more days.

Paul Pogba will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup having played a part in France's 2018 triumph in Russia
Paul Pogba will miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup having played a part in France's 2018 triumph in Russia AFP

The report says stated that only a miracle could perhaps make him available for Didier Deschamps France team when they defend their title at the World Cup next month, and he could now make his first appearance for Juventus since his return this summer, next year.

However, with the latest developments, the 29-year-old ex-Manchester United star will be unable to play a role for France as they seek to defend their title in Qatar next month.

Pogba now joins Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante who is also another integral member of Didier Deschamp's midfield on the sidelines ahead of next month's tournament.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar is slated to start on November 20 - December 18, 2022.

