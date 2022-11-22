Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Manchester United with immediate effect, the club have announced. The move comes after the forward made several damning allegations in a recent interview
Breaking News: Manchester United terminate Cristiano Ronaldo contract
Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with immediate effect after both parties agreed to a mutual termination of his contract
Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” the club said. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”
The 37-year-old had been instructed not to return to the club’s Carrington training base after his participation with Portugal in the World Cup.
