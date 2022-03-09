Ex-Super Eagles star Justice Chirstopher has reportedly passed away. According to veteran Nigerian journalist Andrew Randa, Christopher died in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a hotel in Jos.
BREAKING NEWS: Former Super Eagles Star Justice Christopher is dead
The Nigerian football community is currently mourning following the news that the ex-Levski Sofia man has passed away.
More to follow.
