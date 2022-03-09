BREAKING NEWS: Former Super Eagles Star Justice Christopher is dead

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian football community is currently mourning following the news that the ex-Levski Sofia man has passed away.

Justice Christopher
Justice Christopher

Ex-Super Eagles star Justice Chirstopher has reportedly passed away. According to veteran Nigerian journalist Andrew Randa, Christopher died in the early hours of Wednesday morning at a hotel in Jos.

Recommended articles

More to follow.

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Justice Christopher

    BREAKING NEWS: Former Super Eagles Star Justice Christopher is dead

  • Inter Milan nullified the threat of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah in their UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash at Anfield Stadium (IMAGO/PA Images)

    Inter silence Salah, Mane on record-breaking appearance but Liverpool keep quadruple hopes alive with quarter-final spot

  • Social media reactions as Bayern Munich subject RB Salzburg to heavy defeat in the Champions League

    'Wickedness in high places' - Reactions as five-star Bayern Munich rip Karim Adeyemi's Salzburg to shreds in humiliating fashion

Recommended articles

BREAKING NEWS: Former Super Eagles Star Justice Christopher is dead

BREAKING NEWS: Former Super Eagles Star Justice Christopher is dead

Inter silence Salah, Mane on record-breaking appearance but Liverpool keep quadruple hopes alive with quarter-final spot

Inter silence Salah, Mane on record-breaking appearance but Liverpool keep quadruple hopes alive with quarter-final spot

'Wickedness in high places' - Reactions as five-star Bayern Munich rip Karim Adeyemi's Salzburg to shreds in humiliating fashion

'Wickedness in high places' - Reactions as five-star Bayern Munich rip Karim Adeyemi's Salzburg to shreds in humiliating fashion

'Give this man his Ballon d'Or' - Reactions to Robert Lewandowski's 'Absurd' 11 minute hat-trick against Salzburg

'Give this man his Ballon d'Or' - Reactions to Robert Lewandowski's 'Absurd' 11 minute hat-trick against Salzburg

Inevitable Ighalo scores again, fires Al-Hilal to big win over rivals Al Ittihad

Inevitable Ighalo scores again, fires Al-Hilal to big win over rivals Al Ittihad

Top 5 players available to sign from Russia in cheat code transfer window

Top 5 players available to sign from Russia in cheat code transfer window

Trending

EREDIVISIE

Video: Maduka Okoye shows Nigerian 'agbero' spirit to chase off pitch invader in incredible moment against Vitesse Arnhem

Maduka Okoye confronted the pitch invader and chased him off the pitch as Sparta Rotterdam battled for three points against Vitesse (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
VIDEO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo scores 2 goals in charity match to celebrate 85th birthday

Olusegun Obasanjo is still fit at 85 years old
SUPER EAGLES

Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi shuts down Davido's 02 arena concert [Photos]

Wilfred Ndidi was in attendance at Davido's concert at the 02 arena
SUPER EAGLES

Why 'starboy' Iwobi is missing from Nigeria World Cup squad to face Ghana

Alex Iwobi will miss Nigeria's crucial world cup qualifier against Ghana
SERIE A

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Roma's match-winner Tammy Abraham
UNDER THE RADAR

Starting XI of superb Nigerian players you probably did not know about

Obscure Nigerian stars
EREDIVISIE

KNVB order Sparta Rotterdam to complete Vitesse match despite Maduka Okoye being hit by a bottle

Maduka Okoye was hit by a bottle in a Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen thinks he is something' - Reactions as Super Eagles striker bullied by Tomori in Napoli's loss to Milan

Osimhen was frustrated by Tomori in Napoli's loss to AC Milan