ADVERTISEMENT

Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Flying Eagles will begin preparation for the 2023 U-20 AFCON in Egypt with 35 players

Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt
Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt

Head Coach of Nigeria Flying Eagles Isah Ladan Bosso has invited 35 players to resume camping in Abuja for 2023 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Flying Eagles won the West African Football Union (WAFU) B under 20 title back in May 2022, to book a place at the 2023 AFCON.

With the start of the tournament close, Bosso has invited 35 players to the Flying Eagles camp.

The team includes players from the team that won the WAFU B title as well as new players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The team is expected to start training on Monday, January 9, 2023, with some friendly games already lined up by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Flying Eagles have won the U-20 AFCON seven times and are in Group A for the 2023 edition in Egypt.

The Flying Eagles will play their group game in the cities of Cairo, Alexandria, and Ismailia.

There are 12 teams at the tournament and the Flying Eagles take on hosts Egypt, Senegal, and Mozambique in Group A.

The tournament starts on Sunday, February 19 till Saturday, March 11 and all four semi-finalists will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Indonesia.

The Flying Eagles have won the U-20 AFCON seven times and are in Group A for the 2023 edition in Egypt.
The Flying Eagles have won the U-20 AFCON seven times and are in Group A for the 2023 edition in Egypt. AFP

Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Chijioke Anigboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Akanbi (Adoration FC); John Otunbulon (Mavloon FC)

Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa FC); Adedoyin Odole (36 Lions); Daniel Bamaiyi (YumYum FC); Femi Abubakar (Madiba FC); Nathaniel Tambe (Box2Box FC); Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City); Aminu Yusuf (Lobi Stars); Hassan Shaibu (Smart City); Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors)

Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC); Ogbelu Onoche (Nasarawa United); Frederick Godwin (City FC); Jonathan Nicholas (Simoiben FC); Muhammad Aminu (Mailantarki FC); Shatima Umar; Abdulrahman Adam (Mahaniam FC); Caleb Ochedikwu (Mavloon FC); Ibrahim Yahaya (Mailatarki FC); Bilyaminu Musa (Mailafia FC); Musa Usman (Mailatarki (FC)

Jude Sunday (Realsaphier FC); Ifesinachi Obiakwu (36 Lions); Adams Olalekan (Remo Stars); Emma Ochegbu (Plateau United); Haliru Sarki (Maikunkele FC); Christogonus Ibe (Chukwuebuka FC); Faruk Salami (Ikorodu City); Segun Otusanoya; Ayuba Francis (Nasarawa United); Promise Bernard (FAME FC); Shatima Abani (Plateau United)

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt

    Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt

  • Kelechi Iheanacho scored the winning goal for Leicester City against Gillingham

    FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

  • Alex Iwobi to return earlier than expected

    PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought” -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

Recommended articles

Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt

Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt

FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

FA CUP: Iheanacho scores decisive goal for Leicester City in 1-0 win over Gillingham

PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

PREMIER LEAGUE: “Things are not as bad as previously thought” -Source gives update on Iwobi injury

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: AC Milan vs Roma betting tips and correct score

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for Serie A

BETTING: Bet9ja goal betting tips for Serie A

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Serie A games

BETTING: 3 sure straight wins on Bet9ja for Serie A games

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Serie A games

BETTING: Bet9ja accumulator for Serie A games

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Emmanuel Dennis is set to leave Nottingham Forest this month

Super Eagles star set for Nottingham Forest exit but faces a huge challenge