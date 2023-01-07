Bosso calls 35 Flying Eagles to camp for U-20 AFCON in Egypt

The Flying Eagles won the West African Football Union (WAFU) B under 20 title back in May 2022, to book a place at the 2023 AFCON.

With the start of the tournament close, Bosso has invited 35 players to the Flying Eagles camp.

The team includes players from the team that won the WAFU B title as well as new players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The team is expected to start training on Monday, January 9, 2023, with some friendly games already lined up by the Nigeria Football Federation.

The Flying Eagles have won the U-20 AFCON seven times and are in Group A for the 2023 edition in Egypt.

The Flying Eagles will play their group game in the cities of Cairo, Alexandria, and Ismailia.

There are 12 teams at the tournament and the Flying Eagles take on hosts Egypt, Senegal, and Mozambique in Group A.

The tournament starts on Sunday, February 19 till Saturday, March 11 and all four semi-finalists will represent Africa at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup to be hosted by Indonesia.

AFP

Goalkeepers

Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Chijioke Anigboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Akanbi (Adoration FC); John Otunbulon (Mavloon FC)

Defenders

Benjamin Frederick (Nasarawa FC); Adedoyin Odole (36 Lions); Daniel Bamaiyi (YumYum FC); Femi Abubakar (Madiba FC); Nathaniel Tambe (Box2Box FC); Solomon Agbalaka (Broad City); Aminu Yusuf (Lobi Stars); Hassan Shaibu (Smart City); Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors)

Midfielders

Daniel Daga (Dakkada FC); Ogbelu Onoche (Nasarawa United); Frederick Godwin (City FC); Jonathan Nicholas (Simoiben FC); Muhammad Aminu (Mailantarki FC); Shatima Umar; Abdulrahman Adam (Mahaniam FC); Caleb Ochedikwu (Mavloon FC); Ibrahim Yahaya (Mailatarki FC); Bilyaminu Musa (Mailafia FC); Musa Usman (Mailatarki (FC)

Forwards