Why you should stake it all on Rangers to win the Europa League final

That seems like an unlikely outcome especially since the bookies have Frnakfurt as the favourites but here is why a bet on the Scottish giants is the surest.

ALSO READ

Naija no dey carry last

Pulse Nigeria

The Scottish team has taken some major scalps through this cup run, defeating Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig in the previous round.

Frankfurt avoided the playoff round by finishing top of their group but navigated through Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham to make the final.

Likely betting outcomes

Beyond a win for Rangers, there are some other options to bet on here including a double chance on Rangers which is available at 1.53 odds.

Pulse Nigeria

Rangers to win the trophy is valued at 2.33 odds which means they don’t have to win the 90 minutes, so long as they emerge winners when it’s all said and done even through penalty shootouts.