Why you should stake it all on Rangers to win the Europa League final
Betting tips for the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt
That seems like an unlikely outcome especially since the bookies have Frnakfurt as the favourites but here is why a bet on the Scottish giants is the surest.
ALSO READ
Naija no dey carry last
Rangers will be spurred on by the Nigerian trio of Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo which is more than enough reason to put money on them to win.
The Scottish team has taken some major scalps through this cup run, defeating Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig in the previous round.
Frankfurt avoided the playoff round by finishing top of their group but navigated through Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham to make the final.
Likely betting outcomes
Beyond a win for Rangers, there are some other options to bet on here including a double chance on Rangers which is available at 1.53 odds.
Rangers to win the trophy is valued at 2.33 odds which means they don’t have to win the 90 minutes, so long as they emerge winners when it’s all said and done even through penalty shootouts.
Finals are notoriously closely contested which means a first half draw is also a very strong possibility in this game at 2.03 odds.
More from category
-
Report: Chelsea set to complete deal for Jules Kounde
-
Why you should stake it all on Rangers to win the Europa League final
-
Aribo reveals how AFCON exit affected his form at Rangers