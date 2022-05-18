BETTING

Why you should stake it all on Rangers to win the Europa League final

Tunde Young
Betting tips for the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt

Frankfurt vs Rangers.
Rangers will play against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final in Seville tonight and have been valued at 3.10 odds for a win.

That seems like an unlikely outcome especially since the bookies have Frnakfurt as the favourites but here is why a bet on the Scottish giants is the surest.

Rangers will be spurred on by the Nigerian trio of Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo which is more than enough reason to put money on them to win.

Super Eagles trio Leon Balogun (L), Calvin Bassey (C) and Joe Aribo (R) have all played important roles for Rangers this season
The Scottish team has taken some major scalps through this cup run, defeating Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade, Braga and RB Leipzig in the previous round.

Frankfurt avoided the playoff round by finishing top of their group but navigated through Real Betis, Barcelona and West Ham to make the final.

Beyond a win for Rangers, there are some other options to bet on here including a double chance on Rangers which is available at 1.53 odds.

Calvin Bassey celebrates with his Rangers teammates.
Rangers to win the trophy is valued at 2.33 odds which means they don’t have to win the 90 minutes, so long as they emerge winners when it’s all said and done even through penalty shootouts.

Finals are notoriously closely contested which means a first half draw is also a very strong possibility in this game at 2.03 odds.

