Liverpool were tipped to challenge Manchester City for the title once again this season. However, Jurgen Klopp’s side have looked a shadow of their regular selves this season as they currently languish in 9th place, five points away from top four.
BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool and Chelsea meet for the first time this season, with both teams having poor league campaigns. We have brought you the best betting tips from this English Premier League blockbuster.
Recommended articles
Like the Reds, Chelsea have also found themselves in mid-table and have to deal with an injury crisis. Graham Potter has found life difficult at Stamford Bridge and a win against Liverpool at Anfield could be the spark they need after a bullyish January transfer window.
As both sides look to get back on track, we have brought you betting tips from this top Premier League fixture.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Under 2.5 @ 2.12 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3DP2YVX
In recent years, this fixture has failed to produce many goals, with five of the last six meetings producing less than three goals. Their last two meetings at Anfield have produced under 1.5 goals and we think their latest meeting will not produce up to three goals.
Draw @ 3.75 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3DP323C
The last four meetings between these teams have ended in a draw, with two of those meetings coming in the league last season. We think that it is highly likely that this meeting will end in the same way.
Under 4.5 cards @ 1.39 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3DP37YX
The last eight meetings between these teams have ended with less than five cards and this outcome is likely to repeat itself this weekend. Liverpool’s last 10 fixtures has also produced less than five cards with similar situation happening in five of Chelsea’s last seven games.
More from category
-
BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend
-
BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend
-
BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea