BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea

Like the Reds, Chelsea have also found themselves in mid-table and have to deal with an injury crisis. Graham Potter has found life difficult at Stamford Bridge and a win against Liverpool at Anfield could be the spark they need after a bullyish January transfer window.

As both sides look to get back on track, we have brought you betting tips from this top Premier League fixture.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Under 2.5 @ 2.12 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3DP2YVX

In recent years, this fixture has failed to produce many goals, with five of the last six meetings producing less than three goals. Their last two meetings at Anfield have produced under 1.5 goals and we think their latest meeting will not produce up to three goals.

Draw @ 3.75 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3DP323C

The last four meetings between these teams have ended in a draw, with two of those meetings coming in the league last season. We think that it is highly likely that this meeting will end in the same way.

Under 4.5 cards @ 1.39 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3DP37YX