ADVERTISEMENT

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Liverpool and Chelsea meet for the first time this season, with both teams having poor league campaigns. We have brought you the best betting tips from this English Premier League blockbuster.

Liverpool vs. Chelsea betting tips
Liverpool vs. Chelsea betting tips

Liverpool were tipped to challenge Manchester City for the title once again this season. However, Jurgen Klopp&rsquo;s side have looked a shadow of their regular selves this season as they currently languish in 9th place, five points away from top four.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Like the Reds, Chelsea have also found themselves in mid-table and have to deal with an injury crisis. Graham Potter has found life difficult at Stamford Bridge and a win against Liverpool at Anfield could be the spark they need after a bullyish January transfer window.

As both sides look to get back on track, we have brought you betting tips from this top Premier League fixture.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3DP2YVX

In recent years, this fixture has failed to produce many goals, with five of the last six meetings producing less than three goals. Their last two meetings at Anfield have produced under 1.5 goals and we think their latest meeting will not produce up to three goals.

Chelsea have kept 6 clean sheets in the Premier League this season
Chelsea have kept 6 clean sheets in the Premier League this season AFP

Betting code: 3DP323C

The last four meetings between these teams have ended in a draw, with two of those meetings coming in the league last season. We think that it is highly likely that this meeting will end in the same way.

Betting code: 3DP37YX

The last eight meetings between these teams have ended with less than five cards and this outcome is likely to repeat itself this weekend. Liverpool&rsquo;s last 10 fixtures has also produced less than five cards with similar situation happening in five of Chelsea&rsquo;s last seven games.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Serie A betting tips

    BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend

  • English Premier League betting tips

    BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend

  • Liverpool vs. Chelsea betting tips

    BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea

Recommended articles

BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: Serie A betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: English Premier League betting tips and odds for this weekend

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Liverpool vs Chelsea

OPINION: Trossard should have been Arsenal’s first choice all along

OPINION: Trossard should have been Arsenal’s first choice all along

SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo shows off style with new pictures

SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo shows off style with new pictures

Nigerian footballer Bright Edomwonyi celebrates birth of 3rd child

Nigerian footballer Bright Edomwonyi celebrates birth of 3rd child

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open WTA 7 odds accumulator and betting tips on Bet9ja

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open ATP 5 odds accumulator and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Australian Open ATP 5 odds accumulator and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Bet9ja odds and betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Orlando Magic vs New Orleans Pelicans Bet9ja odds and betting tips

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Villarreal vs Real Madrid betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for Villarreal vs. Real Madrid Copa Del Rey

Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Double your money with this Nigeria Professional Football League betting tips

RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich betting tips

BETTING TIPS: Betting tips and odds for RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Manchester City vs. Tottenham betting tips

BETTING TIPS: 3 Betting tips and odds for Manchester City vs. Tottenham