BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Milan vs. Inter Super Cup

The Supercoppa Italiana is a match between the winners of the Serie A and the Coppa Italia in the previous season. We have come up with the best betting tips for this game with odds from Bet9ja.

Supercoppa Italiana betting tips
Inter Milan are the current holders of the Supercoppa Italiana and have 6 titles to their name. Juventus are the most successful club in the competition with 9 titles while Milan have 7 titles,making them the second most successful team in the Supercoppa Italiana.

Below are well-analyzed betting tips from the match.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Betting code: 3D95DRD

Seven of the last nine Milan derbies have produced over 2.5 goals and we think this trend will continue in the Supercoppa Italiana. Milan&rsquo;s last eight games have also produced over 2.5 goals, which we think will continue in the 234th Milan derby.&nbsp;

Rafael Leao of Ac Milan in action
Rafael Leao of Ac Milan in action AFP

Betting code: 3D95M9P

Inter has scored first in five of their last six games, while they have also replicated this in five of the last six Milan derbies. Milan, on the other hand, has conceded first in five of their last seven games.

Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko of Inter Milan
Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko of Inter Milan AFP

Betting code: 3D95VZ6

Although this is a final, both teams have shown in recent times that they are quite disciplined. In Milan&rsquo;s last seven games, five have produced less than 4.5 cards. For Inter, five of their last six games have produced less than 4.5 cards and we think this final will follow suit.

