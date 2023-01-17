BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja odds and betting tips for Milan vs. Inter Super Cup

Below are well-analyzed betting tips from the match.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Over 2.5 goals @ 1.83 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3D95DRD

Seven of the last nine Milan derbies have produced over 2.5 goals and we think this trend will continue in the Supercoppa Italiana. Milan’s last eight games have also produced over 2.5 goals, which we think will continue in the 234th Milan derby.

AFP

Inter Milan to score first @ 1.93 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3D95M9P

Inter has scored first in five of their last six games, while they have also replicated this in five of the last six Milan derbies. Milan, on the other hand, has conceded first in five of their last seven games.

AFP

Under 4.5 cards @ 2.96 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3D95VZ6