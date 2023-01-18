Having lost the Manchester Derby, Manchester City are now eight points behind table-topping Arsenal. However, with the Gunners not in action during the week, the Cityzens can cut their lead to five points.
BETTING TIPS: 3 Betting tips and odds for Manchester City vs. Tottenham
Manchester City will look to avoid back-to-back league defeats as they host Tottenham on Thursday. Here are some betting tips for you from this high-profile English Premier League fixture.
Tottenham has started the year poorly, picking up two defeats in three league games in 2023, the last of which was an underwhelming North London Derby loss to Arsenal.
As both sides look to get back on track, we have brought you betting tips from this important Premier League fixture.
*The odds were correct as at time of posting
Over 2.5 @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3DDZ85J
Manchester City are the highest scoring side in the league so far this season. Pep Guardiola’s side has scored 46 league goals, with 31 of those goals scored at the Etihad Stadium. Having played nine home games so far, the Cityzens have averaged 3.4 goals at home.
In the recent history of this fixture, 10 of the last 11 games between these sides at the Etihad has produced over 2.5 goals.
Tottenham +2 goals handicap @ 1.67 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3DDZSS9
Manchester City has lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham (1W, 0D, & 4L) and they have been favorites in all cases. The same principle applies for this fixture, as City are the clear favorites, however, Spurs seem to have the City antidote.
Regardless of Spurs’ recent domination in this fixture, we have gone a bit cautious with this option, as we believe the best case scenario for City is winning by a one-goal margin.
Under 4.5 cards @ 1.32 odds on Bet9ja
Betting code: 3DDZZ9Z
The rationale behind this option is pretty straight-forward. The last five meetings have produced less than five bookings. To sweeten the deal, eight of City’s last 10 games has featured less than five bookings, with the same scenario playing out in six of Tottenham’s last eight games.
