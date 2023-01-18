BETTING TIPS: 3 Betting tips and odds for Manchester City vs. Tottenham

Tottenham has started the year poorly, picking up two defeats in three league games in 2023, the last of which was an underwhelming North London Derby loss to Arsenal.

As both sides look to get back on track, we have brought you betting tips from this important Premier League fixture.

*The odds were correct as at time of posting

Over 2.5 @ 1.52 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3DDZ85J

Manchester City are the highest scoring side in the league so far this season. Pep Guardiola’s side has scored 46 league goals, with 31 of those goals scored at the Etihad Stadium. Having played nine home games so far, the Cityzens have averaged 3.4 goals at home.

AFP

In the recent history of this fixture, 10 of the last 11 games between these sides at the Etihad has produced over 2.5 goals.

Tottenham +2 goals handicap @ 1.67 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3DDZSS9

Manchester City has lost four of their last five Premier League games against Tottenham (1W, 0D, & 4L) and they have been favorites in all cases. The same principle applies for this fixture, as City are the clear favorites, however, Spurs seem to have the City antidote.

AFP

Regardless of Spurs’ recent domination in this fixture, we have gone a bit cautious with this option, as we believe the best case scenario for City is winning by a one-goal margin.

Under 4.5 cards @ 1.32 odds on Bet9ja

Betting code: 3DDZZ9Z