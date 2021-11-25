Betting Preview: 5 sweet predictions from Thursday’s Europa/Conference League

The Germans sit comfortably atop Group G and victory in their backyard will cement first place.

Leverkusen went full throttle against Celtic in the reverse fixture in Glasgow with a 4-0 win. This makes such a result another possible outcome on Thursday.

The Bhoys are guaranteed a place in the Europa Conference League, but can still aim for second by disposing of Real Betis. That will however be coming at a high cost, considering the Scottish giants have conceded a mammoth 10 goals, the joint highest in the Europa League this term alongside Group G bottom side Ferencvaros. Banking on Leverkusen to win, coupled with an outcome of three or more goals in the pharmaceutical city, looks good value for money.

Prediction: Bayern Leverkusen to win and Over 2.5 goals.

Leicester City vs Legia Warsaw

Things are looking very tight for the Foxes in Group C as they sit in third place, one point behind the Poles.

They have been far from inspiring with just one win from four and one defeat, which ironically was against Legia in the reverse fixture. Leicester must therefore make home advantage count if they want to make it to the round of 16 or risk dropping to the Europa Conference League or finishing last and ending their European adventure altogether.

One of Leicester’s biggest problems this season is keeping clean sheets. They have failed to do so in the Europa League and are on a run of 11 games in all competitions without one. It makes it almost inevitable that Legia will find the back of the net in the East Midlands.

Prediction: Leicester no clean sheet

Olympiacos vs Fenerbahce

This is another fixture where the battle for qualification is very hot with one point separating both in second and third respectively.

Olympiacos got the better of their opponents with a 3-0 win in the reverse fixture in Turkey. With home advantage here, a win will be enough to see them through to the next round.

The Greek giants will draw inspiration from their unbeaten run at home against Turkish opposition (W2, D2), something bookies equally agree with.

Prediction: Olympiacos win or draw

Mura vs Tottenham Hotspur

The Slovenian side have no chance of progressing to the next round of the Europa Conference League as they are rock bottom of Group G with no points on board. This means it is simply a game of pride for them.

For Spurs, they will be hoping to bag what should be an easy win in order to push for top spot. The reverse fixture was a 5-1 victory, and with Antonio Conte recording a 3-2 win against Vitesse last time out in what was his very first game as Spurs boss, another goal fest is highly likely in Maribor.

Prediction: Over 3.5 goals

Roma vs Zorya

The Giallorossi will have their work cut out having lost 8-3 on aggregate to Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt over two legs previously.

It has left them in second place in Group C of the Europa Conference League and Bodo on top, with Zorya in third. Only two points separate these three sides, making first place in the group up for grabs.

Roma had the better of Zorya in Ukraine in the corresponding game, winning 3-0. It should therefore be a comfortable win for the Italian side.

Jose Mourinho’s men are known for goals in this competition, with an average of five goals recorded in their matches, the most of any team in the European third tier tournament. Also interesting is that three or more goals have been scored after half time in these games. Confident punters can bank on the latter outcome.

Prediction: Most goals to come in the second half

---

Kunle is an avid writer with interest in topics on sports, politics and health. His articles have featured in Goal.com, Opera News and Vanguard News. He holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in International Relations and is an advocate for people living with Hydrocephalus and other neurological conditions.

-----