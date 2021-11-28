Betting Preview: 5 extra combo picks from Sunday's football games

After having the better of PSG in the Champions League in midweek and cementing top spot in Group A, the Citizens will come into this tie full of confidence.

Indeed, they will, winning nine in 10 Premier League matches against the Hammers under Pep Guardiola's watch, scoring 28 goals and conceding five.

What is more is that City have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home games. West Ham were beaten by Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 away from home last time out, ending a four-game winning run.

City look like they will keep a clean sheet in this game, which will be a juicy one for punters.

Prediction: Manchester City clean sheet

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Head to head in this fixture suggests the Red Devils are favourites to get a result at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are winless in their last seven Premier League games against United. In all competitions, United have won three of their last four away games in West London. This coupled with the fact that the men in Red are unbeaten in their last 11 league away games in London (W7 D4), winning each of their last three in a row. They've equally kept a clean sheet in each of their last four top-flight meetings with Chelsea.

All of these however does not paint the present reality where Chelsea are currently top of the table, with only one defeat all season, conceding just four goals, while United have lost five of their last seven Premier League matches (W1 D1).

One fact that favours Chelsea here is that they have won three of the previous four meetings (L1) with United in which they were top of the table, eventually going on to win the title in those seasons (2005-06, 2009-10 and 2014-15).

Chelsea do have the slight edge based on current form on position on the log, but that's still not enough to write Man United off who can deliver at any time. With all these in mind, backing either team for victory on Sunday, coupled with an outcome of three goals or less which has occurred in five of the last six clashes, would be a good pick.

Prediction: Either team to win and Under 3.5 goals

RB Leipzig vs Bayer Leverkusen

Die Roten have a pretty solid record against the pharmaceutical-owned side.

They have only lost once in 10 Bundesliga meetings (W5 D4), are unbeaten in six league meetings (W3 D3) and have scored in each of the 10 matches they have played with Leverkusen.

Leverkusen enjoy some good form away from home this season as they are the only side in the Bundesliga not to lose on the road. Leipzig meanwhile have won all of their last four home games this season.

Very little separates these two sides on the table. Leverkusen are just ahead of Leipzig by three points with a one loss less and one win more, same number of draws (3).

Goal outcome will be a good decider here, with two goals or more occurring in seven of the last eight Bundesliga matches between the two. That looks like a reassuring one for punters.

Prediction: Any team to win and Over 1.5 goals

Napoli vs Lazio

The Partenopei might have lost last time out against Inter Milan, their first Serie A loss this season, they however remain top of the log and enjoy a very strong record against the Biancocelesti.

They have won 12 of their last 16 Serie A games with the Italian capital club (D1 L3). Napoli are unbeaten at home since January (W14 D3) which is bad for Lazio who have won just once in their last 10 away league games (D2 L7), conceding in all of them.

Napoli might be without talisman Victor Osimhen who suffered a facial injury in the Inter game, but do remain a confident scoring side even in his absence. In their last four home games against the Biancocelesti, Luciano Spalletti's men have scored at least twice. That should be a sure outcome alongside what should be a comfortable win.

Prediction: Napoli to win and Over 1.5 goals

Real Madrid vs Sevilla

It is the battle of first versus third with just two points separating them.

Los Blancos have the edge here having not lost their last five La Liga games against Sevilla (W4 D1) and are unbeaten in 12 home games against the Andalusians (W11 D1).

Sevilla will however be buoyed by the fact they have won four of their last seven league trips to other Madrid-based sides (D2 L1) and have lost just once in seven La Liga away games this season (W3 D3).

Real remain the favourites to win according to bookies and they do have a good scoring record with an average of 3.25 goals in their previous 12 home matches with Sevilla. Seeing them avoid defeat on their turf with three or more goals coming out of the game is a very rewarding outcome.

Prediction: Real Madrid win or draw and Over 2.5 goals

