How to win money from the Champions League game between Villareal and Bayern Munich

One of those games is Villareal v Bayern Munich which provides punters with multiple viable betting options which will be explored here.

Bayern Munich are favourites

AFP

Bayern Munich are valued at 1.63 odds to win away at Villareal which is generous to say the least. Anyone with football knowledge knows Bayern Munich are stronger historically and presently.

Both previous games between these sides have been won by Bayern and there is no reason why they cannot make it three in a row.

Villareal will also be without their key player and topscorer Gerard Moreno who is out due to injury, advantage Bayern Munich.

AFP

It is also worth noting that Villareal’s last two games ended in defeat to Cadiz and Levante which does not bode well.

If you’re feeling confident, play the handicap 1-0 on Bayern Munich, set at 2.50 odds which simply means Bayern have to win by at least a two-goal margin.

Goals galore

Over 2.5 goals have been set at 1.52 odds which implies that the bookies understand the possibility of this being a high-scoring game.

Pulse Nigeria

You could also put it all on Bayern, away over 1.5 goals is at 1.50 odds, Bayern Munich are more than capable of scoring at least two goals.