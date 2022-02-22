Every possible outcome for Villareal v Juventus

Here are the most likely betting options from what promises to be a great game between the Spanish club and the Italian giants.

Goal/Goal

Villareal scored and conceded in four of their six group stage games, they have also done so in five of their previous 10 games and have scored in eight of those games which means they should be able to score in this one too.

Pulse Nigeria

Juventus also have a knack for conceding goals, they have played out a GG in seven of their previous 10 games having scored in all but one of those games.

Selecting both teams to score at a healthy 1.89 odds is a viable option that will most likely be fulfilled.

Over 2.5

Villareal have six over 2.5s in their previous 10 games while Juventus have five of such in their last ten which makes this a possibility at 2.25 odds.

The bookies clearly do not think this will happen which is why they have priced this very high but all the data points towards it.

AFP

But on the safer side, over 1.5 odds is available at 1.34 odds which is by far the most likely option for this game.

Other markets

A chance mix could work well in this game, 2 or GG at 1.34 odds seems like a nice option to place a bet on. That simply means either Juventus wins or both teams score, even if both things happen, you still win.