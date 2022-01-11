Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 3 (Group D&E) predictions

Authors:

Kunle Fayiga
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Just like the opening two days, the third day of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations promises a rewarding experience for punters.

(IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)
(IMAGO / ZUMA Wire)
Recommended articles

This is a clash of continental giants with 10 AFCON titles between the Super Eagles and Pharaohs. The expectations from both countries to bring another title home increases the intensity in this fixture.

Both Nigeria and Egypt went through their qualifiers unbeaten and are expected to sail through Group D ahead of Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. It is however easier said than done as the unexpected can happen, thus making it necessary to get something from this opener.

As much as there is going to be so much attention on this game with the array of stars on display led by Liverpool talisman Mohammed Salah, there should not be much expectation regarding goals. That is because six of the last eight head-to-head meetings between the two giants has witnessed no fewer than two goals. This was also the case in all of Nigeria's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Another such scenario should not come as a surprise.

Nigeria have struggled for goals in recent matches, and that looks set to continue on Tuesday
Nigeria have struggled for goals in recent matches, and that looks set to continue on Tuesday AFP

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

BetKing odds: (1.40)

The Falcons of Jediane have a memorable history at AFCON as one of dominant African sides from the competition's inception in 1957, finishing third at the inaugural event on home soil, followed by runners-up spots in 1959 and 1963, and ultimate victory in 1970 as hosts again.

From 1976, Sudan fizzled out and did not make it to any AFCON tournament until 2008 and then 2012, reaching the quarter-finals in the latter. Burhan Tia's men do not come with a lot of confidence into Cameroon as they are winless in their last nine competitive fixtures (D3 L6).

For the Djurtus, it is their third straight AFCON outing having made their debut in 2017, but they are yet to win a game so far (D2 L4). They are however slight favourites to win here as they have lost just twice in their last eight international games (W3 D3). This gives Guinea-Bissau the edge compared to Sudan's form. The West African side are also unbeaten against the Sudanese in two meetings (W1 D1) and will fancy their chances to repeat it in Garoua.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau win or draw

BetKing odds: (1.33)

Algeria set the stage for their AFCON title defence with their pre-tournament friendly demolition of Ghana (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
Algeria set the stage for their AFCON title defence with their pre-tournament friendly demolition of Ghana (IMAGO / Shengolpixs) Pulse Nigeria

The Desert Foxes will be hoping to reclaim the title they won three years ago, and they started off on a strong note with a 3-0 pre-tournament win over four-time AFCON champions Ghana.

Algeria have an incredible record as they are on a 34 game unbeaten run within 90 minutes (W24 D10), making them obvious favourites for this Group E opener.

The Leone Stars on their part, are making only their third AFCON outing, the last coming in 1996. They met Algeria on that occasion but lost 2-0 and ultimately went out of the group phase. Sierra Leone are one of the weaker sides in Group E, and are not helped by the fact they have only one win in their last 12 matches (D5 L7). The West Africans have also failed to score in five of their last seven matches, which is an opportunity for Algeria to coast to victory without conceding.

Prediction: Algeria win to nil

BetKing odds: (1.24)

Topics:

Authors:

Kunle Fayiga Kunle Fayiga

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Plotting Nigeria’s path to the Final

AFCON 2021: Plotting Nigeria’s path to the Final

AFCON 2021: Unimpressive Senegal among 5 things we learnt from Day 2

AFCON 2021: Unimpressive Senegal among 5 things we learnt from Day 2

Check out the 4-star Ribadou hotel where the Super Eagles will stay for 3 AFCON group games

Check out the 4-star Ribadou hotel where the Super Eagles will stay for 3 AFCON group games

AFCON 2021: CAF reacts as journalist is stabbed in Cameroon

AFCON 2021: CAF reacts as journalist is stabbed in Cameroon

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 3 (Group D&E) predictions

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 3 (Group D&E) predictions

Pulse Recap: AFCON 2021 Day 2 fails to excite as favourites Morocco, Senegal toil

Pulse Recap: AFCON 2021 Day 2 fails to excite as favourites Morocco, Senegal toil

Trending

Breaking: Cyril Dessers to replace Odion Ighalo in Super Eagles squad for AFCON 2021

Cyril Dessers and Odion Ighalo

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

‘They don’t respect Africa’ – Midfielder says his club asked him to snub national team by faking injury

AFCON 2021: Super Eagles official jersey numbers for tournament

Joe Aribo will wear the iconic number 10 shirt in Cameroon.

How you can watch AFCON 2021 in Nigeria

Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Jamilu Collins and Chidozie Awaziem (Super Eagles/Instagram)