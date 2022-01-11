Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 3 (Group D&E) predictions

This is a clash of continental giants with 10 AFCON titles between the Super Eagles and Pharaohs. The expectations from both countries to bring another title home increases the intensity in this fixture.

Both Nigeria and Egypt went through their qualifiers unbeaten and are expected to sail through Group D ahead of Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. It is however easier said than done as the unexpected can happen, thus making it necessary to get something from this opener.

As much as there is going to be so much attention on this game with the array of stars on display led by Liverpool talisman Mohammed Salah, there should not be much expectation regarding goals. That is because six of the last eight head-to-head meetings between the two giants has witnessed no fewer than two goals. This was also the case in all of Nigeria's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Another such scenario should not come as a surprise.

Prediction: Under 2.5 goals

BetKing odds: (1.40)

Sudan vs Guinea-Bissau

The Falcons of Jediane have a memorable history at AFCON as one of dominant African sides from the competition's inception in 1957, finishing third at the inaugural event on home soil, followed by runners-up spots in 1959 and 1963, and ultimate victory in 1970 as hosts again.

From 1976, Sudan fizzled out and did not make it to any AFCON tournament until 2008 and then 2012, reaching the quarter-finals in the latter. Burhan Tia's men do not come with a lot of confidence into Cameroon as they are winless in their last nine competitive fixtures (D3 L6).

For the Djurtus, it is their third straight AFCON outing having made their debut in 2017, but they are yet to win a game so far (D2 L4). They are however slight favourites to win here as they have lost just twice in their last eight international games (W3 D3). This gives Guinea-Bissau the edge compared to Sudan's form. The West African side are also unbeaten against the Sudanese in two meetings (W1 D1) and will fancy their chances to repeat it in Garoua.

Prediction: Guinea-Bissau win or draw

BetKing odds: (1.33)

Algeria vs Sierra Leone

The Desert Foxes will be hoping to reclaim the title they won three years ago, and they started off on a strong note with a 3-0 pre-tournament win over four-time AFCON champions Ghana.

Algeria have an incredible record as they are on a 34 game unbeaten run within 90 minutes (W24 D10), making them obvious favourites for this Group E opener.

The Leone Stars on their part, are making only their third AFCON outing, the last coming in 1996. They met Algeria on that occasion but lost 2-0 and ultimately went out of the group phase. Sierra Leone are one of the weaker sides in Group E, and are not helped by the fact they have only one win in their last 12 matches (D5 L7). The West Africans have also failed to score in five of their last seven matches, which is an opportunity for Algeria to coast to victory without conceding.

Prediction: Algeria win to nil