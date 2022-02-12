Betting 101: Napoli vs Inter Milan predictions,tips and H2H

There are great games across Europe and we here at Pulse Sports have taken the time to curate the best markets to play today.

Here are our facts and tips for your tickets today:

Napoli Vs Inter Milan

Best Market: Inter Milan to score, Ov.1.5, Both halves under 1.5(NO)

Match Facts:

This is a very interesting game that could reopen the title race if Napoli and AC Milan win this weekend.

Inter had a good reaction in their Coppa Italia win against Roma and come in as favourites to win this match.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

However opponents Napoli are undefeated in 18 of their last 20 home matches against Inter in all competitions and they have won their last 4 matches.

Inter's wastefulness in front of goal and a rather passive approach in the second half saw them lose a derby they were largely in control of against AC Milan.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen will have a score to settle with Milan Skriniar, in the last meeting of both clubs, the Slovakian defender left the Super Eagles forward with a nasty face injury.

Imago

Osimhen will play a key part if Napolis is to win, Luciano Spalletti has a mean defence which has ensured under 2.5 goals scored in 7 of Napoli's last 8 games

Prediction

The forwards will have to be on top of their game as both teams defends very well. Inter have a narrow advantage and they should win this one.

Manchester United Vs Southampton

Best Market: Manchester United to win either half, Ov.2.5, Both teams to score

Match Facts:

Manchester United once again dropped points in the middle of the week. in midweek, this time drawing 1-1 with bottom of the league Burnley. They dominated the first half but they couldn't even register a shot on target in the entire second half.

AFP

Southampton edged a five-goal thriller with Tottenham on Wednesday night, twice coming from behind to eventually win 3-2.

Pulse Nigeria

Despite their midweek hiccup, United have scored at least 2 goals in 5 of their last 6 home matches against Southampton and they remain undefeated in 10 of their last 11 Premier League matches.

Southampton on the other hand have conceded at least 2 goals in their last 7 away matches but they have a habit of coming from behind as well.

Prediction

Ralf Ragnick's men struggle to dominate matches from start to finish and Hassenhutl's Southampton are very opportunistic.

AFP

The return of Alex Telles and Cristiano Ronaldo might just swing this in United's favour.

Villareal vs Real Madrid

Best Market: Real Madrid double chance (Win or Draw), Under.3.5, Ov.6.5 corners

Match Facts:

Unai Emery's Villareal are now in sixth and within three points of Barcelona in fourth.

Villarreal come into this one on the back of a hugely impressive win last time out, completing the double over Real Betis.

Imago/Press in photo

Real Madrid, meanwhile, extended their lead at the top to six points last time out thanks to a superb Marco Asensio strike to see off Granada.

Real Madrid are undefeated in 36 of their last 38 matches but somehow Villareal have always seemed to have an answer to anything Ancelotti's men throw at them.

AFP

Villarreal have drawn their last 4 home matches against Real Madrid in all competitions.

Villarreal are undefeated in their last 5 LaLiga home matches.

However Real Madrid are undefeated in their last 8 matches against Villarreal in all competitions and Real Madrid Double Chance (Win or Draw) is around 1.38 odds.

Prediction