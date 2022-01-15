Betis v Sevilla abandoned after player hit by object thrown from crowd

After a stoppage of around 45 minutes at the Benito Villamarin, the Spanish federation (RFEF) confirmed the last-16 game had been abandoned, with the score at 1-1. Jordan did not appear seriously hurt.

"The Copa del Rey knock-out match between Real Betis and Sevilla is suspended. The RFEF condemns all acts of violence on the pitch," the federation said in a statement.

It will now be up to the federation to decide whether the game gets replayed or restarted, and how many Betis fans are allowed to attend.

One option is for the match to be played behind closed doors.

Nabil Fekir had just equalised for Betis in the 39th minute, scoring straight from a corner, when a long object thrown from the stand at the Benito Villamarin hit Jordan.

Jordan fell to the ground clutching his head. The midfielder received treatment and was soon standing up again.

Referee Ricardo De Burgos spent around 10 minutes speaking to officials and coaches on the side of the pitch before signalling the game would be stopped.

Some players walked down the tunnel while others put on their tracksuits and sat on the substitutes' benches, waiting for a resolution.

Around 45 minutes after the incident, the federation confirmed the game was off. Betis' players returned to the pitch and applauded the home fans.