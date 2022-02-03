Betis hammer Real Sociedad to make Copa del Rey semi-finals

Betis sit third in La Liga with genuine hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League and on this form they will take some stopping in the cup.

They join Rayo Vallecano and Valencia in the semis, with Real Madrid facing Athletic Bilbao later on Thursday for the last spot.

Madrid are firm favourites, especially after Barcelona, Sevilla and Atletico Madrid were all knocked out, but Betis look to be the greatest threat now to Carlo Ancelotti's team sealing a Spanish double.

Betis have not reached the Copa del Rey final since they last won the competition in 2005.

Juanmi, who joined Betis from Real Sociedad in 2019, scored twice against his former club at Anoeta but his opener owed much to some brilliant work by William Carvalho, who burst through and then cut back for his teammate to slot into the corner.

Adnan Januzaj had an equaliser for La Real ruled out before half-time and then shortly after it, Juanmi struck again, firing in with his left foot after Alex Moreno raced onto a curving ball through from Sergio Canales.