'Best CDM in the World' - Reactions as Manchester United fans laud Casemiro following Forest win

The Red Devils wasted no time in exerting dominance over the hosts creating consecutive chances in the opening 10 minutes of the contest.

Erik ten Hag’s men would soon find cause to jubilate after Christian Eriksen found Marcus Rashford who fired home for United in the 19th minute to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

United soon doubled their advantage three minutes later, with Rashford this time finding Anthony Martial who fired past Wayne Hennessy to put the Red Devils 2-0 up.

The visitors sought to fight back and thought they had roared back into the game after Wily Boly found the back of the net in the 44th minute.

However, their celebration was cut short after VAR ruled out after an offside was spotted in the build-up.

At the break, it was United holding a two-goal advantage as Steve Cooper’s men sought to stage a comeback against the hosts who had looked comfortable for most of the first period.

Second Half

Manchester United continued from where they left off in the first period, creating chances and controlling proceedings.

Second half substitute Van de Beek came close to scoring in the 66th minute, but saw his effort saved by Wayne Hennessy.

Three minutes later, the visitors came close to responding after Brennan Johnson saw his effort saved comfortably by David de Gea.

In the 71st minute, the Red Devils came close to scoring again after Wayne Hennessy saved a dinked effort from Aaron Wan Bissaka, before Bruno Fernandes tried to catch Hennessy off his line a minute later after the visitors gave away the ball in their own area.

However, United were able to stretch their lead in the 87th minute after Casemiro found second half substitute Fred, in the box, with the Brazilian midfielder slotting home and rounding off the victory.

In the end, it finished 3-0 in favour of Manchester United who are now fifth on the summit, leaving Steve Cooper’s Nottingham Forest in a lowly 19th place on the league table.

Social Media Reactions

Following the emphatic victory for Manchester United, fans have singled out Casemiro on social media for special praise.

Here’s how the fans have reacted - Screenshots below:

