The Super Eagles of Nigeria will on Saturday, March 27, 2021 take on the Benin Republic in their fifth game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Nigeria are top of Group L of the qualifiers ahead of Benin, Sierra Leone and Lesotho.

Time of game

The match which will be played at the Stade Charles de Gaulle in Porto-Novo will kick off at 5 pm on Saturday.

Where to watch the game

Super Eagles of Nigeria need just one point to qualify for AFCON 2020 (Twitter/Super Eagles) Twitter

No Nigerian television station will broadcast the game, Pulse has confirmed. The reliable SuperSport has not broadcast any Super Eagles' AFCON qualifier since they halted the broadcast of content from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This happened because CAF terminated the 12-year rights of Lagardere as their exclusive agent for the sale of marketing and media rights.

SuperSport bought their rights from Lagardere which makes it impossible for them to broadcast CAF’s content.

beIN sPORTS have confirmed that they will broadcast the game. With beIN's broadcast, they will be a streaming link available to watch online.

Pulse will keep you updated with the link later.