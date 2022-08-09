Following a decisive 7-2 aggregate victory over FC Midtjylland, Benfica advanced to the final qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League.
Onyedika's Midtjylland knocked out of the Champions League following 7-2 aggregate defeat
Midtjylland needed three goals without reply to force extra time, having already lost 4-1 in the first leg at the Estadio da Luz, but failed.
Read Also
The Portuguese powerhouses extended their unbeaten streak against Danish opposition to 16 games with a 3-1 victory at Cepheus Park on Tuesday night.
Nigerian midfielder Raphael Onyedika featured for 90 minutes as Midtjylland needed three goals without reply to force extra time, having already lost 4-1 in the first leg at the Estadio da Luz, but failed.
Benfica win the first half
The first meaningful chance of the game came from the visitors 20 minutes in when Goncalo Ramos' header slipped beyond the left post.
They didn't have to wait long for another as a few minutes later, Enzo Fernandez glided into the box after some smooth teamwork and skillfully finished the first goal of the game.
After Benfica made two defensive mistakes before halftime, Midtjylland had chances to respond, but their lack of ability in the final third proved to be the difference.
The Portuguese powerhouses went into halftime with a reasonable amount of confidence after keeping five clean sheets in their previous seven away UCL games.
Midtjylland come close but not close enough
With a second goal 10 minutes after the break, Roger Schmidt's team all but ended Midtjylland's chances of a comeback as Joao Mario’s inch-perfect cross from the left flank fell perfectly into the path of Henrique Araujo, who finished it off with a fine header.
Midtjylland responded not long after through Pione Sisto’s rebound shot right after the hour mark, with Onyedika picking the third yellow card of the game six minutes later.
Before the hosts had their second goal of the game disallowed by VAR, substitute Diogo Goncalves scored a magnificent long-range curler to cap the evening off in style, with the Portuguese advancing to one more round before the group stages.
More from category
-
Grateful Timo Werner completes RB Leipzig return after leaving Chelsea
-
Werner is the latest of Chelsea's ‘unwanted 10’ to depart but who are the others and what is their status?
-
Onyedika's Midtjylland knocked out of the Champions League following 7-2 aggregate defeat