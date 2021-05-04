Bayern Munich to use only digital ticketing once fans return

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all home games at Bayern's Allianz Arena stadium have been played behind closed doors since March 2020.

However, once hygiene restrictions are lifted and fans can attend home games again, the club world champions plan to stop using paper tickets and put all ticketing online for 2021/22.

"Sustainability, conservation of resources and reduction of CO2 emissions are central issues at FC Bayern," said club vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen.

He claims that by stopping the use of paper or plastic for tickets, Bayern can also eliminate "around 350,000 printed letters that were previously sent by post".