German Champions Bayern Munich splash ₦137 million on Ghanaian wonderkid

The Bavarian giants won the race for his signature ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen who were also in talks with the 13 year old forward.

Wisdom is considered as one of the brightest talents in his age group in Germany and he has already been tipped for success, with Bayern reportedly scouting the teenager for almost two years. The young forward has been said to possess great pace and is very calm in 1v1 situations too.

In total, the cost will be €300,000, but it is made up of a generous signing bonus. Additionally, the player's parents will receive a substantial compensation for relocating, while Monchengladbach will receive a payment of €20,000.

While Wisdom and his family are excited about the move, there are some vocal critics, who are against the transfer. Borussia Monchengladbach director Ronald Virkus made his thoughts on the move clear, saying, “Such deals are anything but beneficial for German football, it’s distasteful.”