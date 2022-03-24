German Champions Bayern Munich splash ₦137 million on Ghanaian wonderkid

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern Munich has added 13 year old Mike Wisdom to their youth ranks for an eye catching fee.

Bayern Munich have signed talented teenager Mike Wisdom from Borussia Monchengladbach
Bayern Munich have signed talented teenager Mike Wisdom from Borussia Monchengladbach

Perennial Bundesliga Champions Bayern munich have completed the signing of young striker Mike Wisdom from fellow German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

Recommended articles

The Bavarian giants won the race for his signature ahead of Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen who were also in talks with the 13 year old forward.

Wisdom is considered as one of the brightest talents in his age group in Germany and he has already been tipped for success, with Bayern reportedly scouting the teenager for almost two years. The young forward has been said to possess great pace and is very calm in 1v1 situations too.

In total, the cost will be €300,000, but it is made up of a generous signing bonus. Additionally, the player's parents will receive a substantial compensation for relocating, while Monchengladbach will receive a payment of €20,000.

While Wisdom and his family are excited about the move, there are some vocal critics, who are against the transfer. Borussia Monchengladbach director Ronald Virkus made his thoughts on the move clear, saying, “Such deals are anything but beneficial for German football, it’s distasteful.”

Wisdom will join his new teammates in the Summer transfer Window

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Bayern Munich have signed talented teenager Mike Wisdom from Borussia Monchengladbach

    German Champions Bayern Munich splash ₦137 million on Ghanaian wonderkid

  • Ghana

    Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

  • Super Eagles plane in Kumasi

    Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

Recommended articles

German Champions Bayern Munich splash ₦137 million on Ghanaian wonderkid

German Champions Bayern Munich splash ₦137 million on Ghanaian wonderkid

'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

'Let's give them the fight of the year'- Anthony Joshua's camp confirms June rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

Ghana's top midfielder suffers a thigh injury ahead of the clash against Nigeria

'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

'Be careful what you ask for'- Joe Rogan warns Conor Mcgregor against fighting Kamaru Usman

Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

Nigerians 'fume' at Ghana's horrible welcome of the Super Eagles in Kumasi

Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up against Ghana

Predicting Nigeria's starting line-up against Ghana

Trending

2022 WCQ

'Naija mo ti de'- Ademola Lookman announces his arrival in Super Eagles camp

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman
2022 WCQ

'It's just another game' - Ademola Lookman downplays rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana [Video]

Ademola Lookman is ready to make Nigerians proud ahead of the clash against Ghana
2022 WCQ

President Buhari to watch Super Eagles pick up World Cup ticket against Ghana at MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja

The Super Eagles will have Buhari in attendance when Nigeria face the Black Stars of Ghana

‘Nigeria pretend to be big boys but they’re our little babies’ – GFA boss Kurt Okraku

‘Nigeria pretend to be big boys but they’re our little babies’ – GFA boss Kurt Okraku
2022 WCQ

5 Super Eagles players to watch as Nigeria battle Ghana for World Cup spot

Bassey and Balogun

'We’ll beat the sh*t out of Ghana' – Nigeria’s Sports Minister vows (Video)

We’ll beat the sh*t out of Ghana – Nigeria’s Sports Minister vows (Video)

Asisat Oshoala shows off style as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-1 in El-Clasico

Asisat Oshoala did not feature as Barcelona Femeni beat Real Madrid 3-1 in El-Clasico
2022 WCQ

Super Eagles stars all smiles after training session for Ghana

The Super Eagles players are all smiles ahead of the crucial world cup qualifiers against Ghana