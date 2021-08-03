RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Bayern Munich cup tie off, doubts in Dortmund after Covid cases

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Germany forward Julian Brandt (R) and Belgium defender Thomas Meunier have tested positive for Covid-19

Germany forward Julian Brandt (R) and Belgium defender Thomas Meunier have tested positive for Covid-19 Creator: ANDREAS GEBERT
Bayern Munich have had their German Cup tie on Friday postponed after Covid-19 hit their fifth-tier opponents, while there are doubts at Borussia Dortmund where Julian Brandt and Thomas Meunier tested positive for the virus.

The first round of the German Cup takes place this weekend without Bayern, the German FA announced Tuesday, after the squad of Bremen-based opponents Bremer SV were quarantined for 14 days as three players tested positive.

Only vaccinated players of the fifth-tier club are exempt.

"The health of our players and opponents is paramount, so we consider the order to quarantine our team as right and necessary," said Bremer chairman Peter Warnecke, who is a hygiene officer for the local health authority.

Bayern already had France midfielder Corentin Tolisso ruled out after testing positive for the virus last week.

Meanwhile, there are doubts surrounding Saturday's cup clash between holders Dortmund and third-division visitors Wehen Wiesbaden.

Dortmund called off training on Tuesday after Germany forward Brandt and Belgium defender Meunier tested positive for Covid-19.

The pair were quickly isolated.

"We are in close exchange with the health authorities... and have tightened our precautionary measures," said Dortmund in a statement.

The separate outbreaks in Bremen and Dortmund come ten days before the new Bundesliga season kicks off when holders Bayern face Moenchengladbach away on August 13.

Dortmund are due to host Bayern four days later for the German Super Cup.

Several Bundesliga clubs have recently announced cases of the coronavirus.

VfB Stuttgart recorded three infections, while Hoffenheim, Bayern and Eintracht Frankfurt have one each.

