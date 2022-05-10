Bayern Munich considering Sadio Mane bid

pulse senegal

Reports understand that, while there has been no official dialogue between the Carabao cup winners and the Bundesliga champions, Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met with the 30-year-old's agent over the weekend.

The Senegalese international is under contract until 2023, but talks over a possible new deal have stalled over the last couple of weeks, and reports seem to suggest that Mane is unhappy his fellow teammate - Mohamed Salah's contract talks have now taken priority at Anfield.

Mane has made 47 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 4 assists.

After Bayern's 2-2 draw against Stuttgart on Sunday evening, Bayern sporting director, Salihamidzic said when asked whether there would be a big-name transfer at the Allianz Arena in the summer: "Let yourself be surprised.

"We have to see what is possible and what is not. We have creative ideas.", he told reporters.

Liverpool, who currently sit three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, have declined to comment on the latest reports.