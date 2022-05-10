TRANSFERS

Bayern Munich considering Sadio Mane bid

David Ben
According to latest reports, the Liverpool star is currently being eyed by the Bundesliga champions with his current contract set to expire in 2023

Bayern Munich have reportedly made contacts with Sadio Mane's agent over a possible transfer in the summer
According to latest reports, agents of Liverpool forward Sadio Mane have reportedly met with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, over a potential move in the summer, as per Sky Sports in Germany.

Liverpool winger Sadio Mané is currently being linked with a move to Bayern Munich in the summer
Reports understand that, while there has been no official dialogue between the Carabao cup winners and the Bundesliga champions, Bayern's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met with the 30-year-old's agent over the weekend.

The Senegalese international is under contract until 2023, but talks over a possible new deal have stalled over the last couple of weeks, and reports seem to suggest that Mane is unhappy his fellow teammate - Mohamed Salah's contract talks have now taken priority at Anfield.

Sadio Mane (IMAGO/Colorsport)
Mane has made 47 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, scoring 21 goals and providing 4 assists.

After Bayern's 2-2 draw against Stuttgart on Sunday evening, Bayern sporting director, Salihamidzic said when asked whether there would be a big-name transfer at the Allianz Arena in the summer: "Let yourself be surprised.

"We have to see what is possible and what is not. We have creative ideas.", he told reporters.

Jurgen Klopp Sadio Mane (IMAGO/PA Images)
Liverpool, who currently sit three points behind Premier League leaders Manchester City, have declined to comment on the latest reports.

Jurgen Klopp's men visit Aston Villa on Tuesday, May 10 in the Premier league to try and close the gap before they head to Wembley to contest the FA Cup final with Chelsea at on Saturday, May 15, 2022.

