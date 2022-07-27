Reports: Barcelona to strip Depay of No.9 jersey

Depay has been reportedly been put on the transfer market this summer but so far a suitor has not been found.

Barcelona have set an asking price of just £17million for the 28-year-old Dutchman, who only joined last year.

Amid rumours of the Dutchman's possible exit, the attacker will now be stripped of his current shirt number, as per Sport.

Imago

Memphis Depay Barcelona Transfer News

The former Lyon and Manchester United star has struggled to make a solid impact at the Camp Nou, scoring just 13 goals in 38 appearances, although injuries and fitness issues had also hampered his progress in Spain

Lewandowski's arrival now suggests that Depay's time at Barca could be up with manager Xavi, reportedly telling him to look for a new club as his game time will be drastically reduced at the Camp Nou.

Fortunately for Depay, there is no shortage of interest with Juventus reportedly becoming the latest club to join the transfer race.

Twitter

Tottenham are believed to be interested in a move for Depay as well as Newcastle who h have also been linked to the Dutchman and are willing to match his asking price .