International kit makers Nike have reportedly designed a new jersey from Barcelona ahead of their showdown with perennial rivals Real Madrid in El-Clasico.

After a comfortable 3-0 win against Madrid in the semifinals of the Copa Del Rey, Barcelona are set to face off again with their rivals this time in the league.

Barcelona are set to bring back special edition retro kit in a bid to bring nostalgic memories from the supporters.

The 90-s kit worn by Barcelona had no sponsors and was stripped differently unlike the latest home kit released by Nike.

The 90’s kit was worn by Barcelona legend legends such as Rivaldo, Luis Figo and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

Back then Barcelona were led by Louis van Gaal and claimed the league title ahead of their rivals while also hosting the Champions League at the Nou Camp.

The new kit has not been confirmed either on the Nike or Barcelona website but was leaked by Footyheadlines.

According to several sources the jersey will only be available to the clubs supporters after the Classico and the authentic match version will go for €90 while the replica version will go for €140.

Nike recently released a collaborative 20-year anniversary jersey and is also rumoured will be debuted against Madrid.

Barcelona takes on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, March 2.