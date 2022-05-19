Several players have congratulated Paul Onuachu after the Super Eagles star announced he would be getting married to his Ghanaian fiancee Tracy Acheampong.
Barcelona star, ex-Everton man congratulate Onuachu on his marriage to Ghanaian fiancee
The 27-year-old attacker announced he would be getting married later this month.
One wedding, two locations
Onuachu revealed on his Instagram page that he would be tying the knot with Tracy in two ceremonies in Accra and Lagos.
The two will have their first wedding in Accra on May 27 before another ceremony takes place in Lagos on June 6. Following the announcement, a host of Nigerian players congratulated the couple ahead of their wedding dates.
Some of the players that expressed their good wishes to Onuachu include Ongeyi Onazi, Terem Moffi and Stephen Odey.
Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu posts a picture of his Ghanaian fiancee as Ghana and Nigeria battle for a World Cup ticket
Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala, ex-Everton striker Victor Anichebe, Nantes winger Moses Simon and Midtylland's midfielder Raphael Onyedika also congratulated the Super Eagles star.
Onuachu and Tracy's love story
Onuachu's wedding comes four months after he proposed to Tracy in Paris. The two have been in a relationship for a long time after they reportedly met in an airport in Amsterdam.
Although Tracy is a private person, she has been seen with her future husband at some events, including the wedding of Peter Olayinka.
She is also invested in her husband's career and was present when he broke the Belgian top-flight record last season. Tracy also presented Onuachu his second golden boot in the Jupiler League after scoring 21 goals in34 league games for Genk.
However, it remains to be seen if the Nigerian will stay in the Belgian top-flight next season.
