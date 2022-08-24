Barcelona were held to a 3-3 by against Manchester City at the Spotify Camp Nou in a friendly fixture played on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
Barcelona 'shopping boys' Depay, Aubameyang shine in 3-3 draw with Manchester City
Rejects Aubameyang, Depay and De Jong score for Barcelona against Manchester City ahead of potential move away
With the season in full flow, La Liga giants Barcelona welcomed Premier League powerhouse for a charity fixture.
The game between Barcelona and Manchester City took place in mid season for a good cause.
A former Barcelona player and coach Juan Carlos Unzue in 2020 was diagnosed as having amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
ALS is an incurable neurodegenerative disease hence the game between Barcelona and Manchester City to raise awareness.
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Manchester City scored the first goal through Julian Alvarez but Barcelona equalized from a volley by Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.
Frenkie De Jong scored Barcelona's second while Manchester City youngster Cole Palmers tap in to put the game at 2-2.
Memphis Depay converted a ball by Sergi Roberto to score Barcelona's third but Riyad Mahrez made sure the game ended in a draw from the penalty spot.
Barcelona shopping boys
Barcelona midfielder De Jong, forwards Aubameyang and Depay have been linked with a return to the Premier League.
Despite the reports of an impending departure for all three players, they were able to find the back of the net on what could be their final game for Barcelona.