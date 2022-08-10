Debt-ridden Barcelona is in danger of losing two of its summer signings if they are not registered before the club's season's opener this weekend.
Why Barcelona may lose free signings Christensen & Kessie for free
The defensive duo Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie were signed on a free transfer during the summer from Chelsea and AC Milan.
The duo of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie could walk away from the club for free if they are not registered before the first La Liga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.
According to a report by ESPN, the Catalans will lose both due to a clause in their contracts should they fail to be registered.
Barcelona signed Christensen and Kessie on free transfers earlier this summer from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively. But could lose the defensive duo without them kicking a ball.
Barcelona struggling to register players
Despite raising over €600m by selling 25% of their domestic television rights for 25 years and a 24.5% stake in Barca Studios as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Barcelona has struggled to register any of its summer signings.
Camp Nou has seen the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde in addition to Christensen and Kessie this summer while there have been contract renewals for Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele.
However, neither of the players have been registered with Barcelona falling short of La Liga's salary requirements.
This situation means Christensen and Kessie, who arrived for free, could still leave the club as they arrived except the Catalan club can raise more money to allow them register the players as per La Liga.
Barcelona start their quest to reclaim the La Liga title from bitter rivals Real Madrid this Saturday when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to Camp Nou at 8 pm.
