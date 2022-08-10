TRANSFERS

Why Barcelona may lose free signings Christensen & Kessie for free

Izuchukwu Akawor
The defensive duo Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie were signed on a free transfer during the summer from Chelsea and AC Milan.

Christensen and Kessie could leave as they arrived - for free.

Debt-ridden Barcelona is in danger of losing two of its summer signings if they are not registered before the club's season's opener this weekend.

The duo of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie could walk away from the club for free if they are not registered before the first La Liga game of the season against Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona 2022/23 season preview
Barcelona 2022/23 season preview Sporting News

According to a report by ESPN, the Catalans will lose both due to a clause in their contracts should they fail to be registered.

Barcelona signed Christensen and Kessie on free transfers earlier this summer from Chelsea and AC Milan respectively. But could lose the defensive duo without them kicking a ball.

Memphis Depay: Juventus hold talks with Barcelona star

Real Madrid remain favourites to win 2022/23 La Liga despite Barcelona’s spending spree

Operation De Jong Out: Barcelona considering legal action to force player's exit

Despite raising over €600m by selling 25% of their domestic television rights for 25 years and a 24.5% stake in Barca Studios as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Barcelona has struggled to register any of its summer signings.

Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal
Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen on 4-year deal Pulse Nigeria

Camp Nou has seen the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde in addition to Christensen and Kessie this summer while there have been contract renewals for Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele.

However, neither of the players have been registered with Barcelona falling short of La Liga's salary requirements.

Barcelona sign Frank Kessie on 4-year deal
Barcelona sign Frank Kessie on 4-year deal Pulse Nigeria

This situation means Christensen and Kessie, who arrived for free, could still leave the club as they arrived except the Catalan club can raise more money to allow them register the players as per La Liga.

Barcelona start their quest to reclaim the La Liga title from bitter rivals Real Madrid this Saturday when they welcome Rayo Vallecano to Camp Nou at 8 pm.

