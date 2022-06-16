Barcelona set to hijack Kounde move to Chelsea

Kounde has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge since the January transfer window, and with the recent departure of Antonio Rudiger, the need for the French defender is higher than ever.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will be restless as reports have emerged that Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is close to completing a move to Barcelona.
According to reports, Barcelona has prepared a deal of around £50 m alongside a player exchange, with either Samuel Umtiti or academy product Oscar Mingueza likely to go the other way should Kounde seal a move to the Camp Nou.
Although multiple publications have reported that the deal is in an advanced stage, the nature of the transfer leaves many questions unanswered. Barcelona is still under a mountain of debt and has even gone as far as opening their Stadium to fans who look to host ceremonies.
Another reason this transfer looks unlikely now is that Barcelona still has two new signings yet to be registered ahead of the new season, namely Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie.
With the proposed moves for Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso inching closer, it remains to be seen if Barcelona has learned anything from their recent administrative and financial woes.
Jules the Jewel
Sevilla is keen to cash in on their gem, who completed seven defensive actions( clearances, tackles and interceptions) per 90 while winning three aerial duels per game. With above-average defensive numbers, Kounde complements his tactical awareness by showing initiative when in possession.
The France international is attempting more than 70 passes per game and completes 88% per cent of these passes.
If the deal for Kounde does fall through, Chelsea will turn their target to Red Bull Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol. The Croat is an athletic, ball-playing defender, but standing at around 6ft, Gvardiol is a more physical presence than Kounde.
A more experienced alternative could be Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. Arguably one of the best in his position, Skriniar is an imposing no-nonsense defender.
With Romelu Lukaku campaigning for a move back to the Italian capital, Chelsea might likely propose some sort of swap deal for both men should Kounde end up in Barcelona.
