Broke Barca agree €50m for Lewandowski; Chelsea confirm KOUL £34m deal

Izuchukwu Akawor
Raphinha for €65m and €50m for 33-year-old Robert Lewandowski - are Barcelona really broke?

Someone has to explain this investor vibes from Barcelona.
Someone has to explain this investor vibes from Barcelona.

La Liga giants FC Barcelona are broke and in debt but are on the verge of paying € 50 million for Robert Lewandowski.

The cash-strapped club has reportedly reached a 'HERE WE GO' with Bayern Munich for the transfer of their legendary forward, as per Fabrizio Romano.

How can a skint club in such serious debts afford to pay €50m for a 33-year-old player just a few days after unveiling another player signed for €65m?

At this point, Pulse of the Day must ask this question; no be juju be that?

A few days ago, the Catalans, who are struggling to meet salary obligations, after getting some of their stars to accept a wage cut, splashed the cash to add samba boy Raphinha from Leeds United.

Raphinha is Barcelona's 7th most expensive signing of all time
Raphinha is Barcelona's 7th most expensive signing of all time Pulse Sports

That deal to bring Raphinha cost over €65m on initial fee and add-ons and now, Lewandowski, with just a year left on his current deal at Bayern, is imminent for €50m.

Barca has also added Ivorian international Franck Kessie, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, albeit on loan - which is more like it, if one is being honest.

Robert Lewandowski has been praying for Bayern Munich to let him go.
Robert Lewandowski has been praying for Bayern Munich to let him go. AFP

This leaves another question, are Barcelona really broke or the club is pretending to be?

Well, Chelsea has joined the rest to pay a high fee for a 30+ player after they confirmed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly.

Kalidou Koulibaly is Chelsea's second summer signing
Kalidou Koulibaly is Chelsea's second summer signing Chelsea FC

Early Saturday morning, the Blues released a statement to confirm the signing of Senegal's AFCON2021 winning captain, Koulibaly, from SSC Napoli.

The lion from Senegal has put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth €40m and will join international teammate, Edouard Mendy, at Stamford Bridge.

Kalidou Koulibaly joins Chelsea on a four-year deal
Kalidou Koulibaly joins Chelsea on a four-year deal Chelsea FC

Now, Koulibaly is 31 years old and like Lewandowski, had a year left on his contract at Napoli.

But it does seem like this is the season for players ageing as fine wine as 30+ has become the new 20.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

