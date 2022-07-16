Broke Barca agree €50m for Lewandowski; Chelsea confirm KOUL £34m deal

The cash-strapped club has reportedly reached a 'HERE WE GO' with Bayern Munich for the transfer of their legendary forward, as per Fabrizio Romano.

How can a skint club in such serious debts afford to pay €50m for a 33-year-old player just a few days after unveiling another player signed for €65m?

At this point, Pulse of the Day must ask this question; no be juju be that?

A few days ago, the Catalans, who are struggling to meet salary obligations, after getting some of their stars to accept a wage cut, splashed the cash to add samba boy Raphinha from Leeds United.

That deal to bring Raphinha cost over €65m on initial fee and add-ons and now, Lewandowski, with just a year left on his current deal at Bayern, is imminent for €50m.

Barca has also added Ivorian international Franck Kessie, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, albeit on loan - which is more like it, if one is being honest.

This leaves another question, are Barcelona really broke or the club is pretending to be?

Chelsea confirm Koul-ibaly deal

Well, Chelsea has joined the rest to pay a high fee for a 30+ player after they confirmed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly.

Early Saturday morning, the Blues released a statement to confirm the signing of Senegal's AFCON2021 winning captain, Koulibaly, from SSC Napoli.

The lion from Senegal has put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth €40m and will join international teammate, Edouard Mendy, at Stamford Bridge.

Now, Koulibaly is 31 years old and like Lewandowski, had a year left on his contract at Napoli.