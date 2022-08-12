OFFICIAL

Ballon d'Or: Adeyemi, Saka and Musiala nominated for 2022 Kopa Trophy

David Ben
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and current holder Jamal Musiala, have all made it to the nominee list for this year's Kopa Trophy.

The Kopa Trophy is an association football award presented to the best performing player under the age of 21. It is organised by France Football.

The award is named after former French footballer Raymond Kopa and the winner is selected by former Ballon d'Or winners. Unlike the Golden Boy award, the Kopa Trophy, even if less prestigious, is also open to those who play outside of Europe.

Last year, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala coveted the award with the 19-year-old attacker once again in contention for this year's edition.

Musial is also joined by Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka as well as former RB Salzburg forward Karim Adeyemi who completed a summer switch to Borussia Dortmund.

Karim Adeyemi nominee
Jude Bellingham nominee
Eduardo Camavinga nominee
Gavi nominee
Ryan Gravenberch nominee
Nuno Mendes nominee
Jamal Musiala nominee
Josko Gavrdiol nominee
Bukayo Saka nominee
Florian Wirtz nominee
