Awoniyi scores again as Nottingham concede three goals in five minutes to Fulham

Jidechi Chidiezie
Nottingham Forest lost a second consecutive game despite leading their opponents, on both occasions.

Nigerian players Taiwo Awoniyi and Tosin Adarabioyo both got on the scoresheet on Friday evening as Fulham recorded a remarkable 3-2 second-half comeback at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

The Forest defeat saw Fulham score three times in the space of five minutes to come from behind and take all three points in what was the first meeting in 54 years for both sides in the Premier League.

Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis also featured in late embers of the game as Nottingham Forest lost a consecutive game where they led.

It took the home side just 11 minutes to find an opening goal as Taiwo Awoniyi headed home Morgan Gibbs-White’s original corner which was flicked onto his path by Ryan Yates.

It was the Nigerian international’s second of the season since joining Cooper’s side from Bundesliga club Union Berlin.

Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates against Fulham
Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates against Fulham Getty Images

A toothless Fulham side failed to react to the early opener, with Forest heading into the break with the lead.

Having thrown away a half-time lead in their last fixture against Bournemouth, history would repeat itself at the City Ground, with the visitors netting three times in just over five minutes to flip the game on its head.

Adarabioyo started things off 10 minutes after the restart, heading home from Willian’s whipped corner kick, before summer arrival Joao Palhinha, rifled home a rocketed strike moments later.

With the Forest players shell-shocked and the City Ground now silent, Fulham’s rampage saw them add a third, this time Harrison Reed getting in on the act with a sumptuous half-volley from inside the penalty area - his first goal in Fulham white coming in his 109th appearance for the club.

Despite a lack of cohesiveness at the back, Forest’s attacking talents continued to threaten, with the hosts snatching a second and setting up a grand-stand finish with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Adarabioyo’s failed clearance fell into the path of Lewis O'Brien, who rifled into the roof of the net from 18-yards out, but it would prove nothing more than a consolation, as Marco Silva’s side held on to secure their first Premier League victory away from home in nine attempts.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

