Taiwo Awoniyi overtakes ex-Chelsea star to become Nigeria's sixth most expensive player

Joba Ogunwale
The 24-year-old has completed a five-year deal with the newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest
Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is finally a Premier League player after signing his contract with former European champions Nottingham Forest.

Awoniyi joins Forest on a five-year deal and will be part of the squad that will aim to stay in the Premier League next season after securing promotion in the just-concluded campaign.

The Tricky Trees paid €20.50m for the services of Awoniyi from Union Berlin. The amount is Nottingham's record transfer, breaking the previous transfer fee of €15.00m they paid to sign Joao Carvalho in 2018.

Taiwo Awoniyi is Nottingham Forest's record signing
Taiwo Awoniyi is Nottingham Forest's record signing Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

The fee is also the sixth-highest a club has paid for a Nigerian player, making Awoniyi the sixth most expensive Super Eagles star ever.

ALSO READ: Osimhen, Ndidi, or Okocha: Who is Nigeria's most expensive player?

Taiwo Awoniyi to Nottingham Forest: Good or bad move?

Taiwo Awoniyi has unfinished business in England but Nottingham Forest is not the answer

Awoniyi's transfer fee eclipses the amount Chelsea paid to sign Mikel in 2006
Awoniyi's transfer fee eclipses the amount Chelsea paid to sign Mikel in 2006 Imago

The 24-year-old overtakes John Mikel Obi, who went to Chelsea in 2006 for €20.00m. Awoniyi will hope his move to Forest banishes the memories of his previous spell in England.

The Super Eagles attacker spent six years with Liverpool after signing for the club in 2015. However, he never made a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's men due to a lack of a work permit.

Taiwo Awoniyi will hope for more luck in his second spell in England
Taiwo Awoniyi will hope for more luck in his second spell in England Pulse Nigeria

Awoniyi spent all his six years at Liverpool on loan at different clubs before finally settling down at Union Berlin. After an initial loan deal, the Iron Ones decided to sign Awoniyi permanently last season.

It was a move that proved to be a success for both the club and the player. The Nigerian international scored 20 goals and registered five assists in all competitions for the Iron Ones.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

