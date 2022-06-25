Taiwo Awoniyi overtakes ex-Chelsea star to become Nigeria's sixth most expensive player

Awoniyi breaks new ground

Awoniyi joins Forest on a five-year deal and will be part of the squad that will aim to stay in the Premier League next season after securing promotion in the just-concluded campaign.

The Tricky Trees paid €20.50m for the services of Awoniyi from Union Berlin. The amount is Nottingham's record transfer, breaking the previous transfer fee of €15.00m they paid to sign Joao Carvalho in 2018.

Twitter/Nottingham Forest FC

The fee is also the sixth-highest a club has paid for a Nigerian player, making Awoniyi the sixth most expensive Super Eagles star ever.

Imago

The 24-year-old overtakes John Mikel Obi, who went to Chelsea in 2006 for €20.00m. Awoniyi will hope his move to Forest banishes the memories of his previous spell in England.

Awoniyi's England second chance

The Super Eagles attacker spent six years with Liverpool after signing for the club in 2015. However, he never made a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's men due to a lack of a work permit.

Pulse Nigeria

Awoniyi spent all his six years at Liverpool on loan at different clubs before finally settling down at Union Berlin. After an initial loan deal, the Iron Ones decided to sign Awoniyi permanently last season.