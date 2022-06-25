Super Eagles striker Taiwo Awoniyi is finally a Premier League player after signing his contract with former European champions Nottingham Forest.
Taiwo Awoniyi overtakes ex-Chelsea star to become Nigeria's sixth most expensive player
The 24-year-old has completed a five-year deal with the newly-promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.
Awoniyi breaks new ground
Awoniyi joins Forest on a five-year deal and will be part of the squad that will aim to stay in the Premier League next season after securing promotion in the just-concluded campaign.
The Tricky Trees paid €20.50m for the services of Awoniyi from Union Berlin. The amount is Nottingham's record transfer, breaking the previous transfer fee of €15.00m they paid to sign Joao Carvalho in 2018.
The fee is also the sixth-highest a club has paid for a Nigerian player, making Awoniyi the sixth most expensive Super Eagles star ever.
The 24-year-old overtakes John Mikel Obi, who went to Chelsea in 2006 for €20.00m. Awoniyi will hope his move to Forest banishes the memories of his previous spell in England.
Awoniyi's England second chance
The Super Eagles attacker spent six years with Liverpool after signing for the club in 2015. However, he never made a first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp's men due to a lack of a work permit.
Awoniyi spent all his six years at Liverpool on loan at different clubs before finally settling down at Union Berlin. After an initial loan deal, the Iron Ones decided to sign Awoniyi permanently last season.
It was a move that proved to be a success for both the club and the player. The Nigerian international scored 20 goals and registered five assists in all competitions for the Iron Ones.
More from category
-
'Downgrade, Baller!' - Mixed reactions trail Nottingham Forest's all time record-signing
-
Nottingham Forest to start transfer war with Aston Villa for another Super Eagles star
-
Why 20-goal star Awoniyi is the newest and most expensive tree in the FOREST